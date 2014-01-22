Preview: Clippers at Bobcats

The Los Angeles Clippers have reached the midway point of a seven-game road trip and are 2-1 thus far, with the lone setback coming at NBA-best Indiana. The Clippers will look to make it 3-1 on Wednesday when they visit the Charlotte Bobcats, who are playing well of late. The Bobcats are winners of three of the last five and one of those setbacks came in overtime to the defending-champion Miami Heat.

Los Angeles went 4-4 on its Grammy Awards-related road trip last season and is hoping for a better result this time around. The frontcourt dominated a bigger Detroit Pistons frontline in a 112-103 victory on Monday and left Blake Griffin confident about the road trip. “It’s obviously tougher than having a seven-game homestand,” Griffin told reporters. “Every team has to play tough on the road and we got a good start here in Detroit. You can’t complain, you just have to go out and play.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (29-14): Los Angeles is 6-2 in the eight games since Chris Paul went down with a shoulder injury and a big reason for the surge is the play of Griffin and frontcourt-mate DeAndre Jordan. The two combined for 41 points in Detroit and Jordan hauled in 21 rebounds - his 20th straight game with double-digit boards. Jordan is a force on the defensive end for the Clippers and is averaging 3.9 blocks in the last seven games while posting six double-doubles in that span.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (18-25): Charlotte lost leading scorer Kemba Walker for two weeks due to a sprained left ankle, pushing Ramon Sessions into the starting lineup at the point guard spot. That worked well on Monday, when Sessions contributed 23 points to a 100-95 home win over the Toronto Raptors. A bigger factor against the Clippers figures to be the play of center Al Jefferson, who went for 22 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists on Monday and is averaging 26.6 points and 13 rebounds over the last five games. Jefferson put up 14 points and 12 boards at Los Angeles on Jan. 1 but the Bobcats still fell 112-85.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have taken six straight in the series and won their last three trips to Charlotte by an average of 11.3 points.

2. Los Angeles G Jamal Crawford is averaging 25.7 points over the last three games.

3. Charlotte F Josh McRoberts is 12-of-19 from 3-point range over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Bobcats 92