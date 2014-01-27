Preview: Clippers at Bucks

Back-to-back impressive showings at Chicago and Toronto have pushed the Los Angeles Clippers’ road record above the .500 mark for the season. They’ll look to keep it there - and wrap up a grueling seven-game trek on a winning note - as they visit the woeful Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Clippers are coming off a 126-118 slugfest over the Raptors, while the Bucks look to bounce back from a dismal effort in a 112-87 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s going to be difficult for the Bucks to keep pace with a Clippers team that has racked up 238 points over its past two games and averages an even 106 for the season. Milwaukee ranks dead last in the NBA in points per game at 91.3, and didn’t even get there against Atlanta as it shot just 5-of-21 from 3-point range while committing 20 turnovers. “This was a totally, totally unacceptable performance,” Milwaukee head coach Larry Drew told reporters after the game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (31-15): The season-to-date numbers suggest Los Angeles has struggled from beyond the arc - but head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t sound concerned. The Clippers entered Sunday ranked in a tie for 24th in 3-point shooting percentage (34.4) - and that was after going 13-for-21 versus Chicago and 12-for-22 against Toronto. “We just haven’t shot them well,” Rivers told the Los Angeles Times. “But if you go by the numbers historically of each guy shooting them, yeah. If you go by this year, then no.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-35): Drew has been patient with his team as it goes through the kind of day-to-day pains associated with the rebuilding process. But even he reached his limit following the loss to the Hawks, who fired him last season. “Do we have anything inside that will allow us to go out and compete at a high level?” he asked after closing the locker room immediately following the loss. “I‘m going to have to go with the guys that play hard. You’re not going to play hard? You’re not going to play.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won the last three head-to-head encounters.

2. Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin averages 22.8 points in five career games versus the Bucks.

3. Milwaukee enters Monday a hair behind the Clippers in 3-point shooting at 34.3 percent.

PREDICTION: Clippers 113, Bucks 96