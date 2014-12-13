Preview: Clippers at Bucks

The Los Angeles Clippers look to end their three-game road trip on a positive note after having a long winning streak snapped when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Clippers were seeking a 10th straight win Friday but were beaten wire-to-wire by the Washington Wizards and settled for the fourth-longest win streak in franchise history. One thing working in Los Angeles’ favor is that it is a perfect 5-0 in the second of back-to-backs. The Bucks, who have been off since Tuesday to rest up for the hot Clippers, return home after suffering double-digit losses on the road to Dallas and Oklahoma City. Milwaukee, which will head west for four games after this one, has dropped five of its last six games after going a season-high three-games over .500. Brandon Knight, who is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, will get a crack at Chris Paul, who dropped his first game in seven matchups against John Wall on Friday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Bucks), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (16-6): Paul had 19 points to leads six players in double figures but committed a season-high six turnovers in the 104-96 loss to the Wizards. “I pride myself on (not turning the ball over), making right decisions, passing the ball,” Paul told reporters. “I don’t let no one steal it from me. Tonight, I was just all over the place.” Blake Griffin had only two rebounds and failed to reach 20 points (14) for the second straight game after averaging an NBA-best 29.5 points in his previous six games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (11-12): O.J. Mayo led Milwaukee with 18 points against the Thunder and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 with a team-high seven rebounds. The Bucks, who surrender 100.5 points per game, have yielded 139 in the last two games. “We can’t have this kind of slippage. I‘m very sure we’re going to get it back, because nobody here is happy with this kind of result,” reserve forward Zaza Pachulia told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We all understand why we lost the last couple games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. This is the Bucks’ third of seven consecutive games versus the Western Conference.

2. Mayo is 4-for-25 from beyond the arc in the last seven games and is shooting a career-low 28.7 percent on 3-pointers – 8.9 percentage points under his career average.

3. Clippers F Spencer Hawes left in the first quarter against Washington with a bruised left knee and did not return. X-rays were negative.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Bucks 95