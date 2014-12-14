Bucks send Clippers to second straight loss

MILWAUKEE -- After having their nine-game winning streak snapped Friday night in Washington, the Los Angeles Clippers were looking to get back on track Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Instead of getting back on track, the Clippers were blindsided by the Bucks, who shot the lights out and then clamped down defensively during the final minutes for a 111-106 victory in front of 16,227 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“I tip my hat,” Clippers shooting guard Jamal Crawford said. “In the NBA, if you’re not ready, you can lose on any given night ... Coach had us prepared, but we didn’t do what we were supposed to do.”

Forward Matt Barnes led the Clippers with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including six 3-pointers. Shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 25 points and Crawford finished with 17, but the Clippers shot 43 percent from the field and turned the ball over 13 times.

“We’re too good offensively to turn the ball over that much,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We lead the league in offense, so when we turn the ball over, its a big turnover. When we turn the ball over, it’s a huge penalty. We’ve had two games in a row with high turnovers.”

Barnes spent most of his evening matched up against Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a season-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and added five rebounds and three assists.

The second-year Grecian import carried the Bucks for stretches and took advantage of lackluster Clippers defense that allowed Milwaukee to shoot 56.6 percent from the field and connect on 7 of 11 3-point attempts.

“They got everything they wanted tonight,” said Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who turned the ball over six times for the second straight night and finished with 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Point guard Brandon Knight led Milwaukee with 22 points and center Larry Sanders was a force inside with 15 points and nine rebounds as the Bucks dominated the paint and outscored Los Angeles 50-36.

“Being able to flash Larry catching the ball and being able to finish was key,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “I thought his teammates trusted him, finding him in the paint, being a threat, and he took advantage of that tonight.”

Milwaukee led by nine at the break, but Barnes brought Los Angeles back, hitting 5 of 8 shots from the field and knocking down three 3-pointers, including one with 2:25 left in the quarter to put the Clippers up 68-65.

But Milwaukee still led by one heading into the fourth quarter and broke the game open with an 18-3 run that included baskets on eight consecutive possessions.

The Clippers weren’t done. Redick got them within five on a 3-pointer with 2:59 to play, but a long 3-pointer by Knight put the Bucks up 10 with 48 seconds to play.

Another 3-pointer by Redick made it 102-95. He drew contact from Sanders on the play and hit the free throw to make it a six-point game with 41 seconds left, but the Bucks made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 30 seconds to close it out.

“We’ve made a lot of mistakes before and lost games in the fourth quarter,” Knight said. “We just have to limit our mistakes and make plays down the stretch.”

The Bucks had lost two in a row and six of their last seven. Los Angeles lost consecutive games for the first time this season. The teams will meet again next Saturday in Los Angeles.

NOTES: The Bucks had lost five straight vs. the Clippers since Feb. 14, 2011. ... Milwaukee has scored 100 points in nine consecutive games for the first time since 1991. The Bucks have hit the century mark in 12 of its last 14 games. ... Clippers SGs Chris Douglas-Roberts and Reggie Bullock were activated for the game. Douglas-Roberts has appeared in four games this season and hasn’t played since November with an Achilles injury. Bullock had missed the last five with a sore ankle. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd said F Johnny O‘Bryant was available Saturday night, but O‘Bryant did not play. Milwaukee’s second-round pick has been sidelined since early in training camp with a knee injury.