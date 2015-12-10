Redick rebounds to carry Clippers past Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Fresh off one of his worst games of the season, Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick was ready to get back to work Wednesday night.

Redick’s short memory paid off handsomely; he sank six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Clippers to a 109-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center.

“I try not to compartmentalize things, where it’s thinking about the last game,” said Redick, who went 1-for-9 from the field Monday in a victory at Minnesota. “It’s just like flowing into the next game, I guess. Hopefully there’s no carry-over, so onto the next thing.”

“I feel like if I take the shots that I take in practice and shoot all the time that eventually I’ll hit something.”

Redick hit plenty against the Bucks; 11 of 18 to be exact, pacing an offense that shot 47 percent from the field and hit 12 of 28 3-point attempts, and was especially lethal in the third quarter as he almost single-handedly turned a one-point halftime lead into a nine-point cushion, hitting a pair of 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that made it a 63-56 lead with 5:39 left in the quarter.

“He was getting shots in the first half but he just couldn’t make them early,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Then he made a couple and we felt if we could get him open, he’d get shots.”

Redick went 6-for-8 from the field and sank three 3-pointers in the third as Los Angeles led by as many as nine.

“They came out and hit us first in the third quarter,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Redick got some good looks; he got going and we couldn’t slow him down or get in his way.”

With Redick in the zone, the rest of the Clippers did their part.

Forward Blake Griffin had 21 points to go along with 14 rebounds, while center DeAndre Jordan grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with nine points.

Point guard Chris Paul finished with 18 points and a season-high 18 assists -- most of them, setting up Redick.

“Once J.J. gets hot like that, we’re going to try and find him,” Paul said. “He moves so well without the ball. DeAndre found him, I found him, Blake found him and he just got going.”

Milwaukee shot 46.7 percent from the field and made just two 3-pointers on 10 attempts while going 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Bucks point guard Michael Carter-Williams came off the bench to score 20 points and hand out 11 assists.

Center Greg Monroe recorded his team-leading 12th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while forward Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 15 on 5-for-11 shooting.

“That’s a good team over there,” Monroe said. “We have to find a way to get to that level. Trying to find ways to stay together through adversity.”

Milwaukee cut the deficit to five midway through the final quarter, but the Clippers answered with an 8-0 run, capped off by another Redick 3-pointer, to make it a 14-point game with 4:50 to play.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bucks while the Clippers have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

NOTES: Bucks G Jerryd Bayless and G Greivis Vasquez remained out. Bayless has been using crutches and is expected to miss at least two weeks after spraining his left ankle last Friday at Detroit. Vasquez has been out since Nov. 27 with soreness in his right ankle. ... After two straight victories, Bucks coach Jason Kidd elected to give G O.J. Mayo his third straight start at point guard and he finished with 14 points on 7 of 15 shooting. Since moving into the starting lineup on Dec. 5, Mayo is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists. PG Michael Carter-Williams, meanwhile, remained in a bench role but led the Bucks with 20 points and added 11 assists Wednesday. He’s averaging 11.6 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field with 6.8 assists since being moved from the starting five on Nov. 30. ... Los Angeles PG Chris Paul finished with a season-high 18 assists Wednesday. He entered the game four in the league with 8.1 assists per game. He also scored 18 points and now has six double-doubles on the season.