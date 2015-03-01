Preview: Clippers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls look to continue their winning ways when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Bulls have won seven of their last nine, including a 96-89 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was their first victory since star guard Derrick Rose was lost to a knee injury. Rose underwent successful surgery on Friday and is expected to return in four-to-six weeks as Chicago hopes to stay ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for top spot in the Central Division.

The Clippers halted a two-game skid with an impressive defensive effort in the 97-79 win over the Southwest Division-leading Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Los Angeles has dropped five of its last seven on the road, but has had some recent success in Chicago, winning the last four contests at the United Center. The Clippers have lost their last three games against Eastern Conference opponents and hope to turn their fortunes around by avenging a 105-89 defeat to the Bulls on Nov. 17.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (38-21): Chris Paul scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to go along with a game-high 13 assists in the win over the Grizzlies. “He was ready you could see that,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “I don’t know who is more competitive in our league but I know he’s right up there.” Jamal Crawford added 19 points off the bench while DeAndre Jordan recorded 15 points and 22 rebounds to finish with more than 15 boards for the seventh straight game.

ABOUT THE BULLS (37-22): Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points and 12 rebounds while Mike Dunleavy knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 21 points in the win over the Timberwolves. “Jimmy has a very high basketball IQ,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “He did just about everything out there and he guards everyone.” All-Star Pau Gasol missed the game with an illness while Taj Gibson hurt his ankle in the first quarter and both players are questionable for Sunday’s matinee.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won seven of the last 10 meetings

2. The Bulls have won five of their last six games at the United Center

3. Chicago is 16-9 versus Western Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Clippers 97, Bulls 95