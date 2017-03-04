Preview: Clippers at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls looked as though they were fading out of playoff contention and might trade their leading scorer a few weeks ago, but suddenly they are one of the hottest teams in the league. The Bulls, who beat the two conference leaders in a six-day span recently, go after their sixth win in seven games Saturday night when they entertain the struggling Los Angeles Clippers.

There were serious rumors that All-Star Jimmy Butler was about to be dealt before the trade deadline, but Chicago has beaten Toronto, Boston, Cleveland and Golden State during its surge to tie for sixth in the East. “We’ve had a lot of those games that point to it, where we know we can beat and compete with the best teams,” Bulls guard Dwyane Wade told the Chicago Tribune. “The good teams figure it out with everybody they play. That’s what we are trying to do.” The Clippers have not been figuring it out of late despite a healthy lineup, losing four of their last five games after a 112-101 setback at Milwaukee on Friday in which they trailed by 19 at halftime. Los Angeles has allowed 116.6 points per game over the last five – more than 10 above its season average.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (36-25): Los Angeles shot 56.3 percent from the field against Milwaukee, but turned the ball over 23 times - five each by Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford - which led to 41 points for the Bucks. Point guard Chris Paul is averaging 16.8 points and 9.5 assists in four games since returning from a thumb injury and Griffin scored at least 20 in 11 of the last 15 contests. Guard Austin Rivers has raised his production level in the last eight contests, averaging 14.6 points, while Crawford scored only 5.5 per game over the past four.

ABOUT THE BULLS (31-30): Butler is averaging 23.9 points overall and scored 22 against Golden State last time out as Chicago held the Warriors to 38.6 percent from the field. Wade (19.1) is the only active player averaging more than 10 points per contest for the Bulls while forward Bobby Portis has stepped up his level of play - averaging 12.8 to go along with 7.4 rebounds in the last five games. “He’s playing winning basketball right now,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters of Portis after he scored 17 versus Golden State. “And it’s great to see.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls are 15-13 against teams with a .500 record or better and 16-17 versus teams below the .500 mark.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan is 16-of-22 from the field over the last four games and is shooting 69.8 percent for the season.

3. The Clippers have won three of the last four meetings, including a 102-95 triumph in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Clippers 102, Bulls 94