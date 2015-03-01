Jordan grabs 26 rebounds as Clippers beat Bulls

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers is accustomed to seeing his team engage in high-scoring shootouts.

On Sunday afternoon, the Clippers showed that they could win with a slower, grittier style. Guard Chris Paul scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles to a 96-86 win against the Chicago Bulls.

“Those are playoff-pace games,” Rivers said. “You’ve got to have your little spurt and hang in there defensively. I think it’s really good for us.”

Guard Jamal Crawford added 16 points for the Clippers (39-21), who earned their sixth win in the past eight games. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan scored nine points and pulled down 26 rebounds, including 17 in the first half, to mark his eighth consecutive game with at least 15 boards.

Rookie forward Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to lead Chicago with a career-high 29 points on 11-for-23 shooting. Guard Aaron Brooks added 14 points for the Bulls (37-23).

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said the game turned in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles outscored the Bulls 18-8 in the final seven minutes to secure the victory.

“You’ve just got to find a way to win,” said Thibodeau, whose team fell to 1-2 since a knee injury to point guard Derrick Rose. “That game was winnable down the stretch. We didn’t get it done.”

Nowhere was the Clippers’ determination more evident than on the glass.

Jordan limited Bulls forward Pau Gasol to four points on 2-for-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Bulls center Joakim Noah made two of eight shots from the field as the Bulls finished with a season-worst field goal percentage of 31 percent (27 of 87).

Rivers said it was a luxury to trust Jordan with one-on-one defense in the post.

“He gets every rebound,” Rivers said. “Even if he doesn’t get it, it takes two guys to keep him off, and it allows the other guys to get rebounds. He’s clearly very important for us.”

Los Angeles shot 43.7 percent (38 of 87) from the field. Crawford ignited the Clippers in the fourth quarter with 10 points, including a 21-foot jump shot that broke a 78-78 tie with 6:58 remaining.

Crawford credited forward Spencer Hawes for inspiring his late-game run.

“Spencer reminded me that the fourth quarter was my time to get going,” Crawford said. “I‘m always comfortable in that situation, no matter what I‘m shooting. My teammates and the coaching staff give me a lot of confidence. I like my chances in the fourth quarter.”

Despite poor shooting, the Bulls led by as many as eight points in the third quarter before the Clippers rallied to tie the score at 69 entering the fourth. Brooks and forward Tony Snell each scored 10 points in the third quarter for Chicago, which opened the second half on a 20-10 run.

Los Angeles led 43-41 at the end of a back-and-forth first half that featured four ties and eight lead changes. Mirotic provided a boost with 11 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer and a slam dunk on a fast-break feed from forward Jimmy Butler.

Mirotic said he hoped the game would give him momentum for the final quarter of the season.

“I‘m always trying to be positive,” Mirotic said. “I know that before this game, I was not shooting really well with the ball. Today was a good day. I think with time I‘m going to get more confidence.”

The Clippers finished the first quarter with a 26-18 advantage after leading by as many as 11 points in the first 10 minutes. Paul sparked a 17-6 run for Los Angeles by hitting a pair of jump shots and snapping a pass to forward Glen Davis for an uncontested layup.

Chicago’s injury woes continued as Butler hyperextended his left elbow in the third quarter and did not return. Thibodeau said an MRI was scheduled for Monday on Butler’s elbow.

Meanwhile, the Clippers lost forward Matt Barnes to a hamstring injury.

“It didn’t look good, to be honest,” Rivers said.

NOTES: Bulls F Taj Gibson did not play because of a left ankle injury that he sustained Friday against Minnesota. Gibson’s status is uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. ... Clippers F Blake Griffin missed his ninth consecutive game because of surgery on his right elbow. ... Bulls F Pau Gasol returned to the starting lineup after missing Friday’s game because of an illness. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan played in his 300th consecutive game, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. “I don’t think he’s missed a practice since I’ve had him, which I think is even more impressive,” coach Doc Rivers said. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose missed his third straight game because of surgery on his right knee. Rose is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.