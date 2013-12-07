Preview: Clippers at Cavaliers

Heading East hasn’t yet paid major dividends for the Los Angeles Clippers, who continue their seven-game road trip Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers have split the first two contests on the trip and are just 3-4 against the seemingly inferior Eastern Conference, including an 0-3 mark on the road. The Cavaliers are eager to get back home after dropping to a league-worst 1-10 on the road. The Clippers are in the middle of the Western Conference pack despite boasting one of the top inside-outside duos in the league in forward Blake Griffin (21 points, 10.8 rebounds) and guard Chris Paul (18.7 points, 11.8 assists). Coach Doc Rivers attributed the underachieving record to his team’s tendency to lose focus like it did in the first half of its 101-81 win at Memphis on Thursday. The Cavaliers have to get leading scorer Kyrie Irving back on track to turn things around - the third-year guard was held scoreless for the first time in his career in Friday’s 108-98 loss at Atlanta.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (13-7): Los Angeles is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league but is prone to defensive letdowns. The Clippers’ bench has outscored the opponents’ reserves by an average of 20 points over the past six games. The second unit is a bit thin, though, with guard J.J. Redick sidelined for six to eight weeks with a hand injury and forward Matt Barnes sidelined with a torn retina.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (6-13): Cleveland had won two straight before Friday’s clunker in which it allowed Atlanta to shoot 51.6 percent. Irving’s outage comes at a bad time for the Cavaliers, as second-year guard Dion Waiters and center Andrew Bynum are starting to play their best ball. Cleveland plays much better defense at home, as it has allowed 100 or more points seven times - six of them on the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles is 35-0 over the past two seasons when holding opponents under 42 percent shooting.

2. Cleveland’s bench has outscored its counterparts in 16 of 19 games.

3. Clippers F Antawn Jamison needs six points to reach 20,000 for his career. He is line to become the 20th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

PREDICTION: Clippers 101, Cavaliers 96