Cavs top Clippers for 12th straight win

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Iman Shumpert was in such a good mood Thursday night he pulled out his harmonica and played a few bars before introducing point guard Kyrie Irving to reporters. Irving couldn’t help but giggle while forward LeBron James dressed in the locker next to him, pulling on his “Roll With The Winners” t-shirt.

Far removed from a sub-.500 record and a six-game losing streak that seemed to threaten their coach’s future, the Cavaliers came roaring back to move into first place in the Central Division following a dominating 105-94 win over the Los Angeles Clipper on Thursday.

Forward Kevin Love had 24 points and nine rebounds, James had 23 points and nine assists and the Cavs won their 12th straight game, one shy of the franchise record. It came in one of their finest performances of the season.

“Long term, that’s exactly how we want to play,” James said. “A very, very good win for us.”

The Clippers trailed by 23 points at the half and 32 early in the fourth quarter. They looked overmatched and out-of-sorts most of the night before tempers finally boiled over in a hostile third quarter. The Clippers were assessed five technical fouls during the game, including four in the third quarter.

“We have to show better composure,” Clippers guard Chris Paul said. “But at the same time, some of them were ridiculous.”

Forward Matt Barnes was ejected with 7:17 left in the third when he picked up his second technical (both in the third quarter) while Clippers coach Doc Rivers, guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan also received technicals. In addition, Paul was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul in the first half after grabbing Cavs center Timofey Mozgov around the neck.

Referee Lauren Holtkamp gave Jordan his technical despite his insistence he wasn’t yelling at her. He said two other officials agreed with him, leaving him hopeful the technical -- and the accompanying fine ­-- will be rescinded by the league.

Holtkamp also gave Paul his technical. The Clippers were trying to quicken the tempo by inbounding the ball faster, something Holtkamp, in her first year as a full-time NBA referee, wouldn’t allow. When Paul asked why, she gave him a technical despite his insistence he didn’t curse at her.

“I swear on my kid,” Paul said while adding the technical call was “terrible.”

“If that’s the case,” Paul said, “this might not be for her.”

Rivers dismissed the run of technicals.

“The game was over already,” he said.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin had 16 points and eight rebounds, Jordan had 14 rebounds and Paul had 10 points and nine assists despite 4-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Cavs kept their composure on a night they dominated from start to finish.

They have now beaten the Clippers twice during the streak and can tie the franchise mark for most consecutive wins Friday at Indiana against the Pacers.

Cleveland was hit hard by injuries and trades early in the season. A slow start left them 19-20 just three weeks ago. They haven’t lost since, pulling a half-game ahead of the slumping Chicago Bulls for the division lead and a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the third seed in the East.

“We started well, had a rash of injuries and some difficulties. We made some changes that really strengthened our team,” coach David Blatt said. “From that time everybody has come together as a unit and is playing great basketball and playing the game the right way. That’s why we are where we’re at.”

NOTES: Los Angeles G J.J. Redick missed the game due to back spasms. “He looked way better (Wednesday),” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “That’s all I know.” ... The Clippers began the night 2-8 against Eastern Conference playoff teams and 9-4 against the West. “I guess the way I‘m looking at it, if we’re going to be good against one of the two, the West is important for us,” Rivers said. ... Cleveland G Kyrie Irving will compete in the 3-point shootout during All-Star weekend for the third consecutive season. Irving won the event two years ago. ... The Cavs lead the league in isolation points, which F LeBron James said is not a good stat. “In the postseason when everyone starts to really break down the things you like to do and things you don’t like to do, playing one-on-one basketball is not a formula for success.”