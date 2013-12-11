Preview: Clippers at Celtics

Doc Rivers makes his much-anticipated return to Boston as he leads his Los Angeles Clippers into a Wednesday night matchup with the Celtics, the team he guided to one championship in nine memorable seasons before departing for Los Angeles. Rivers’ squad is 2-2 thus far on a season-high-tying seven-game road trip after a 94-83 win at Philadelphia on Monday in a game that saw the Clippers continue to fight shorthanded. Guards J.J. Redick and Reggie Bullock remained sidelined and forward Matt Barnes continues to recover from retinal surgery.

Los Angeles has had a day to rest its road-weary legs while the Celtics will need to summon some energy after an emotional night in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Facing former teammates Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, Boston was turned back 104-96, snapping a three-game winning streak. The Celtics have won three in a row at home, where they will play seven of their next eight games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, PRIME TICKET (Los Angeles), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (14-8): The depleted roster prompted Los Angeles to sign veteran forward Stephen Jackson, who could give the team a boost on the perimeter. The Clippers entered Tuesday ranked tied for 24th in the NBA in 3-point shooting (32.8 percent) and were just 5-for-27 against the 76ers. Finding that stroke may prove difficult against Boston, which has been one of the better teams in the league at defending the perimeter.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-13): The Celtics had a hard time slowing down the Nets, who shot 55.7 percent, but hung around on the strength of an 11-for-22 showing from beyond the arc. Three of those makes came from point guard Avery Bradley, who has found his stroke of late. The four-year pro is 10-for-16 from beyond the arc this month after going 12-for-43 to start the season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk has missed 10 straight games with a sprained ankle but coach Brad Stevens indicated he is close to a return.

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has three straight double-doubles and is averaging 14.2 rebounds on the road.

3. Rivers will have more reunions Thursday as the Clippers visit Pierce and Garnett in Brooklyn.

PREDICTION: Clippers 98, Celtics 93