Preview: Clippers at Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers have been steamrolling through Eastern Conference opponents of late but they will be tested in their one trip to Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics had won four in a row and nine of their last 10 before Tuesday’s 112-111 loss at Milwaukee, which involved a comeback from 19 points down in the fourth quarter before a wild finish ended the run.

Boston still owns a seven-game winning streak at home, each victory coming by at least seven points. The Clippers are 3-0 on their four-game East Coast trip, knocking off Philadelphia 98-92 in overtime on Monday behind 23 points apiece from Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick. They’ve claimed six consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents and are 11-3 on the road versus such teams. Redick had 27 points in Los Angeles’ last visit to Boston on March 29, 2015, spurring his team to a 119-106 win and its fourth consecutive triumph in the series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (35-17): Los Angeles made news on its day off by announcing a four-game suspension for star forward Blake Griffin, who is out with a broken hand suffered in an altercation with a team staff member. The Clippers are 18-4 without Griffin, and a good deal of the success can be tied to the play of Crawford, who has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. Fellow guards Redick and Chris Paul have three 20-point efforts apiece in that five-game span and Redick hit the game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation in the win over Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (31-23): Avery Bradley committed a unwise foul in the final second to allow Milwaukee to hit the decisive free throw, but he was a catalyst for much of the night with 18 points and a plus-minus ratio (+22) that tied a season high. The Boston bench continued its solid play with 50 points, including 13 in 15 minutes by Jonas Jerebko and 15 in 16 minutes by Kelly Olynyk. The Celtics are 9-3 in the second game of back-to-back contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Paul (7,387) needs six assists to move past Maurice Cheeks and into 11th place on the all-time list.

2. The Celtics have made at least 80 percent of their free throws in nine straight games.

3. Crawford’s 92.4 percent mark from the line has him on track to finish first in the NBA in the category for the second time in his career.

PREDICTION: Clippers 104, Celtics 102