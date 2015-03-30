Clippers top Celts, complete 3-0 Eastern trip

BOSTON -- Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled when he had to send his starters back into what was supposed to be garbage time Sunday at TD Garden.

That aside, the Los Angeles Clippers coach has a team that is playing very well at the right time.

“If you look around the league, most of the teams right now are gearing up, playing well, finding that rhythm going into the playoffs, and I think we’re playing pretty well right now,” guard Chris Paul said after his 21 points and 10 assists helped the Clippers to their seventh straight win, a 119-106 decision over the Boston Celtics.

It really wasn’t that close. It did become uncomfortable.

“I wasn’t really happy with how our bench played tonight,” Rivers said.

The win capped a three-game sweep of an Eastern swing that saw Los Angeles (49-25) drub the hapless New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers and the scrappy Celtics by a combined 65 points. The Clippers are winning by an average of 17.7 points during their seven-game run.

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Celtics

“I don’t think we’ve been a great travel team for the most part; in big games, we seem to play well on the road, but we’re up and down,” Rivers said. “I thought the guys had an amazing focus when they left (home). You could just tell that they were going to take this trip very seriously.”

Because it is that time of year.

The Clippers are missing injured guard Jamal Crawford and his scoring off the bench. They hope to get him back.

With the Celtics purposely fouling center DeAndre Jordan, Boston got as close as 11 late in the game but no closer.

The loss, the fifth in seven games after Boston won five straight, stalled the Celtics’ unlikely playoff bid, dropping them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference heading into a big game at Charlotte on Monday night. Boston (32-41) sits a half-game behind the eighth-place Brooklyn Nets (32-40) and a half-game in front of the Hornets (31-41). The Indiana Pacers have the same record as Charlotte, too.

The Clippers ran to a 68-47 halftime lead -- the most points against Boston in a first half this season -- and then came out after halftime and drained four consecutive 3-pointers to extend the advantage. Hitting 10 of their first 13 shots of the third quarter, the Clippers took a 35-point lead with 4:42 left in the period.

“We didn’t provide any defensive resistance at all,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Nobody has against them recently if you look at their scores and watch them play.”

Los Angeles was on top 105-79 after three quarters. All seemed safe.

The lead was 27 when the Celtics, winning a mini battle of the benches, excited the remaining fans with an 8-0 run to cut it to 19. Rivers called a timeout but didn’t bring his starters back. When it got down to 14, the coach made the move.

Jordan, who finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, missed eight of 10 free throws from that point on, but his teammates bailed him out with two offensive rebounds that led to four key points. He shot 3-for-15 from the line in the game.

Clippers guard J.J. Redick hit five of six attempts from behind the 3-point arc and scored 24 of his 27 points in the first three quarters. Forward Blake Griffin had 21 points and nine rebounds, and forward Matt Barnes added 18 points and seven boards as the Los Angeles starters scored 102 of the team’s 119 points.

Guard Isaiah Thomas came off the bench to lead six Celtics (four of them reserves) in double figures with 19 points. Thomas added seven assists. Boston center Tyler Zeller delivered 16 points.

With 5:10 left and Boston forward Kelly Olynyk at the foul line, there was a commotion in the corner near the Clippers’ bench. Paramedics responded, and what looked to be an elderly man was wheeled away. One report was that a fan suffered a seizure, but no details were available.

After the game, Stevens said, “From everything I was told, it was addressed appropriately and quickly, and hopefully, from what I was told, the person’s going to be OK and hopefully they will be. Certainly our thoughts are with them, it puts everything into perspective pretty quickly.”

NOTES: Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers, making his second trip to TD Garden since leaving the Celtics, said he regrets not celebrating with his Celtics after they wrapped up the 2008 title. “I never went into the locker room after the championship, which was the strangest thing,” he said. “I don’t know why I didn‘t.” ... The Clippers signed G Lester Hudson to a 10-day contract and he got in for 31 seconds. The two-time MVP and three-time All-Star in the Chinese Basketball Association is the only Division I college player to record a quadruple-double, doing it with Tennessee-Martin. He was a second-round draft pick of the Celtics and played 16 games for them. ... Boston G Isaiah Thomas is averaging 19.6 points in 13 games with his new team.