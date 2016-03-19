Preview: Clippers at Grizzlies

The shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies are struggling to score points and attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Memphis has scored 86 or fewer points three times during the skid as the offense is faltering after a rash of injuries.

The Grizzlies managed just 13 final-quarter points against Milwaukee on Thursday as the Bucks rallied to a 96-86 victory. Memphis stands fifth in the Western Conference but has slipped five games behind the fourth-place Clippers and the injuries have wiped out any aspirations of catching Los Angeles. The Clippers are 3-4 over their last seven games but put forth a solid effort while posting a 122-106 road win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Los Angeles shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 25 points and has tallied 20 or more points in four of the past six games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (43-24): Center DeAndre Jordan has posted four consecutive double-doubles and matched his season high of 23 points while collecting 16 rebounds against the Rockets. Jordan made all eight of his field-goal attempts and is 19-of-20 during the past three games and has made 85.4 percent of his shots in the last seven contests. The efficient shooting — he’s at a league-best 70.5 for the season — has helped him raise his scoring average to a career high 12.7 points per game.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (39-30): Veteran small forward Matt Barnes has had to take on a go-to scoring role with power forward Zach Randolph (knee) and point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) joining center Marc Gasol (foot) on the sidelines and his shooting has been porous during the skid. Barnes is 20-of-64 from the field while averaging 13.5 points, and 18 of his 20 points against Milwaukee came in the first quarter. Swingman Lance Stephenson began the season with the Clippers and he also is taking on a bigger scoring role and is averaging 23.5 points during his last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won the past three meetings, including a 94-92 victory Nov. 9.

2. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul had 15 points and 16 assists against Houston for his 10th double-double in 12 games.

3. Memphis SF Vince Carter (calf) could return after a four-game absence.

PREDICTION: Clippers 105, Grizzlies 95