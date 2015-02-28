EditorsNote: correcting Green. He scored two points on free throws -- 4th graph

Clippers defeat Grizzlies to halt losing streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Forward Blake Griffin, the leader scorer for the Los Angeles Clippers, may be several weeks from returning to the lineup. Teammate Chris Paul says it’s important Griffin not rush back.

“Don’t get it twisted,” Paul said. “We need Blake and we need him bad. But what it’s doing is giving everybody opportunities to step up a little bit”

In a 97-79 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at FedExForum, it was Paul, guards Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick and center DeAndre Jordan who stepped up. Paul and Crawford scored 19 points each, Redick added 18 points and Jordan grabbed 22 rebounds to help the Clippers (38-21) snap a three-game losing streak to the Grizzlies, who beat the Clippers 90-87 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Paul also added 13 assists.

Griffin, the Clippers’ leading scorer at 22.5 points per game, is expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Griffin remains sidelined after Feb. 9 surgery to remove a staph infection.

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Grizzlies

“What’s going to happen is that when Blake comes back, everybody will have a little bit more confidence,” Paul said. “This is a team. We all understand what everybody brings to the table. So until (Griffin) comes back we are all going to try and hold it down.”

The Grizzlies, who lost for only the second time in their last 13 home games, were led by forward Zach Randolph, who scored 20 points. The team’s other four starters -- center Marc Gasol, forward Jeff Green and guards Courtney Lee and Mike Conley -- combined to go 10 of 36. Green was 0-for-6 shooting and scored his two points on free throws. Memphis (41-16) shot 38 percent and failed to score 100 points for the eighth straight game.

The Clippers shot 46 percent and won only their second road game in the past seven. Memphis suffered only its seventh double-digit loss this season.

“They didn’t shoot the heck out of it,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger. “They just have a lot of guys who are willing to shoot it. They can certainly make it. Chris Paul puts a lot of pressure on you to get to the basket. They have good players. They stepped up and made shots.”

With the game tied at the half, the Clippers opened the third quarter by going on a 3-point-laden 21-6 run. Forward Matt Barnes and Redick each had two 3-pointers during the stretch to help the Clippers take a 62-47 lead with 5:22 left.

Memphis was able to close the gap to seven points (69-62) at the end of the third quarter. But the Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter behind Paul, who scored 11 points in the final quarter.

“He was ready tonight,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “You could see that. He was focused. I don’t know who’s more competitive in the league, but I know he’s right up there.”

The Grizzlies struggled at the outset, missing 12 of their first 14 shots from the floor. They shot 25 percent (5 of 20) in the first quarter, including Gasol missing all four of his attempts.

Despite their shooting woes, the Grizzlies were able to tie the score at 41 at the half when Conley dropped in a running hook in the closing seconds for his only points before intermission.

Gasol, Conley, Lee and Green combined to go 2 of 15 from the field in the first half.

“When you are hitting shots from the outside, everything looks a lot better,” Gasol said. “We couldn’t make the outside shots nearly enough starting with me. That creates a problem because then they’re waiting for me in the paint and they dare you to shoot.”

The Clippers never led by more than six points in the first half. The Grizzlies built their biggest lead midway through the second quarter with an 8-0 run for a 34-29 advantage. Center Kosta Koufos had four points and forward Jon Leuer capped it with a bank shot.

Memphis shot 38 percent from the field in the first half, but its reserves were 9 of 18. The Clippers shot 43 percent from the floor.

In the second half, the Clippers never trailed and led by as many as 19 points.

“When they beat us, they’re always happier,” Rivers said of the Grizzlies. “When we beat them, we’re happier. It still only means one game. I‘m really happy for our guys. We lost two games in a row where we played 40 minutes of good basketball and lost.”

NOTES: Clippers C DeAndre Jordan’s 22 rebounds were one shy of the record for a Memphis opponent. ... The Grizzlies played their first home game in three weeks. Their last game at FedExForum was Feb. 10 against Brooklyn. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the Grizzlies are in position “to separate while they’re healthy” from their closest contenders in the Southwest Division. “They’ve had their injuries,” Rivers said. “When you’re healthy, you want to separate. For teams when you’re not (healthy), you have to hold on.” ... In the Grizzlies’ last eight games before Friday, they are 5 of 48 from 3-point range before halftime, including 1 of 22 in the first quarter.