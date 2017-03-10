Clippers hand Grizzlies fourth straight loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers ditched the pregame routine of watching video on the opponent. He canceled the walk-through, too.

Instead the Clippers prepared for Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies by conducting an impromptu team meeting, a needed discussion that played a part in a 114-98 victory over the struggling Grizzlies.

"It was a long meeting, but it was a truthful meeting," Rivers said. "We just talked. There wasn't any screaming. It was just a good team discussion about what we want to be and what we need to do. I thought a lot of guys added to it."

The Clippers entered Thursday's game at FedExForum having lost five of their last eight, including a 16-point loss Wednesday at Minnesota. But they appeared renewed following the team meeting, taking the lead midway through the first quarter and never trailing again. By early in the fourth quarter, the Clippers led by 22.

"I think the anxiety was lifted because of the talk," Rivers said. "We've got to follow it up and keep doing it. They were disappointed in how they were playing. They knew they weren't playing well. We needed to put a finger on it."

Austin Rivers scored 20 points, Chris Paul added 19, J.J. Redick had 15 and Blake Griffin posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Clippers.

Griffin said the Clippers "kind of took the fight to (the Grizzlies" and credited the team meeting.

"We know we haven't played the way we should," he said. "So sometimes you've got to scrap the film, scrap the walk-through and just talk and let guys get some frustrations out and talk about what they're seeing. So, hearing from everyone was good. Hearing from Doc was good. I think we all walked away feeling like we needed to do our individual jobs better."

The loss was a season-long fourth straight for the Grizzlies, who fell to 2-5 since the All-Star break and three games behind the fifth-place Clippers in the Western Conference.

Marc Gasol had 20 points to lead the Grizzlies and reserve Zach Randolph contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Conley finished with 13, but was only 3 of 14 shooting.

Memphis never seriously threatened after falling behind by 13 early in the third quarter as it was outrebounded and outshot. Los Angeles pulled away behind an 11-0 run to take a 47-34 lead in the second quarter and eventually increased its advantage to 22 points early in the fourth after a pair of free throws from Rivers.

"The energy was better, the communication was better," Paul said. "Like I always say, it was great tonight, but I'm interested to see if it's like that on Saturday (against Philadelphia)."

The Clippers shot 51.3 percent and improved to 4-5 since the All-Star break. Memphis shot 44.6 percent and was outrebounded, 47-34. The Grizzlies were outscored, 31-20, in the third quarter.

"I thought we let our offense affect our defense (in the third quarter)," said Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. "Not seeing the ball go through the net when you're getting the open shot and missing bunnies around the rim, I thought carried over to our defense. I was happy with the start, but other than that we played in mud."

Trailing by 11 entering the third quarter, the Grizzlies were unable to put together a run to cut into the double-digit lead as Conley struggled to find his shooting touch. Conley had only seven points through three quarters and was 1 of 11 shooting.

The Clippers kept building their lead behind Paul, Griffin and Reddick. Jamal Crawford's half-court shot to end the third period gave Los Angeles its biggest lead at 85-65.

Memphis, known as one of the league's top defensive units, gave up 114 points three days after yielding 120 points in a stunning home loss to the lowly Brooklyn.

"I think guys tried, to be honest," Gasol said. "Obviously, once they get burned a couple of times and they get scored on, they feel isolated. They start cheating a little bit more. That's when (opponents) start getting you."

The Clippers led 54-45 at the half behind 24 bench points, including 11 from Rivers.

The reserves allowed Los Angeles to overcome a 15-12 deficit midway through the first quarter by directing a 12-4 run. Rivers had seven of the points capped by a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 24-19 advantage.

The Clippers never trailed the remainder of the half and extended their lead to 13 points late in the second quarter after a nine-point flurry by Reddick. Reddick scored his nine points on successive possessions: a conventional three-point play, three free throws and a 3-pointer.

Memphis, averaging 9.2 3-pointers per game, missed each of its six attempts from beyond the arc in the opening half and was held to 41.5 percent shooting. The Clippers shot 46.7 percent and outrebounded the Grizzlies, 28-20.

NOTES: Grizzlies F Chandler Parsons did not play (recovery day/left knee soreness). Parsons has struggled throughout the season with knee issues and is averaging only 6.2 points in 33 games, all of which he has started. He is shooting 34 percent and has made only eight of his last 29 shot attempts. ... The Clippers had allowed two of Grizzlies G Mike Conley's eight 30-point games this season, but held him to 13 points. Conley, averaging 24.7 points in the team's previous 10 games, missed 10 of his first 11 shots. ... Grizzlies F James Ennis, who started in place of Parsons, picked up four fouls in the first half, including three in a 27-second span of the second quarter.