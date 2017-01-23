Preview: Clippers at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks’ up-again, down-again season appears to be finding some stable footing entering Monday’s home contest with the Los Angeles Clippers. Atlanta won 11 of its past 13 to move a season-high eight games above .500, using the duo of Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard to dominate the paint in Saturday’s 110-93 victory over Philadelphia.

Millsap and Howard combined to collect 35 points and 25 rebounds, providing plenty of punch for an Atlanta attack that scored 100 or more points five times in the past six games. The Clippers have lost two in a row following Saturday’s 123-98 defeat at Denver. Los Angeles is adjusting to life without point guard Chris Paul, who is sidelined for the next six weeks with a thumb injury. The Clippers dropped to 2-7 on the season when playing without their two best players: Paul and Blake Griffin, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (29-16): Paul’s injury came at a bad time for Los Angeles, which started January with seven consecutive victories to move into the top four in the Western Conference standings. Center DeAndre Jordan is a force on the interior, leading the NBA in field-goal percentage (68.8 percent) and ranking second in the league in rebounding (13.9). Paul was on his way to another All-Star season, leading the league in steals while ranking fourth in assists.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (26-18): Howard has flourished in his first season in Atlanta, pulling down 12.9 rebounds per game (fourth in the league) while averaging 13.6 points. Reserve forward Kris Humphries recorded nine rebounds in each of his past two games, after scoring 27 points in the previous two games. Millsap continues to shine as one of the better all-around forwards in the game, averaging 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

1. Los Angeles C Marreese Speights led the Clippers with 18 points Saturday, and scored 23 points in last Monday’s victory over Oklahoma City.

2. Millsap is averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in January.

3. Griffin, who missed the past 17 games, is expected to return this week.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Clippers 96