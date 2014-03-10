Clippers escape with narrow win over Hawks

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers captured a season-high seventh straight win, but they were not pleased with their performance.

Forward Blake Griffin had 27 points and eight rebounds and the Clippers held on for a 109-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at the Staples Center.

“Obviously, we’ll take the win and we’re happy about the win, but we’re not happy with the way we played,” said Griffin, who scored 17 points in the second half and finished 11 of 19 from the floor but committed seven of the team’s 18 turnovers. “I‘m not happy by the way I played. I‘m sorry I put us in that situation at the end. I need to be better.”

Griffin missed two free throws with 13.4 seconds left that could have clinched the outcome for the Clippers. However, they were able to escape after Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague missed the first of two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining.

“If I had made those two free throws, we would have been up by four,” Griffin said. “I just missed them.”

The Clippers (44-20) prevailed for the 10th time in their last 12 games. Atlanta (26-35) lost its sixth straight and the 14th in the past 15 games.

“The Clippers are a really dangerous team,” said Atlanta guard Kyle Korver, who scored 17 points and had a four-point play in the fourth quarter. “We tried to eliminate their fast-break points, and I thought we did a pretty good job with that. They have tough matchups. Just the weapons they have it’s tough to guard a pick-and-roll. They’re a tough guard. We would have liked to have gotten the win.”

Clippers point guard Chris Paul had 19 points and 10 assists. Forward Matt Barnes scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. Center DeAndre Jordan finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds and guard Darren Collison added 12 points.

“It almost felt like we lost,” Paul said. “I think we expected a lot from ourselves. But at the end of the day, the name of the game is to win the game. Obviously, we’re happy we won but there are a lot of things we need to clean up.”

Atlanta trailed 88-78 entering the fourth quarter but rallied late in the game.

“Good teams find a way to win,” Paul said. “That’s something we stress in the huddle all game long.”

Teague, who finished with nine points and nine assists, tied the score at 107 on a floater with 1:35 remaining before Paul gave Los Angeles the lead for good by scoring on a drive with 54.6 seconds left. The Hawks had a chance to tie the score again but turned the ball over with 35 seconds remaining.

After Griffin missed two free throws, Teague was fouled by Jordan on a shot in the lane. But he missed the first, preventing Atlanta from tying the score and forcing overtime.

For Griffin, it was the 22nd game in a row that the All-Star forward has scored at least 20 points.

Forward DeMarre Carroll led Atlanta with 19 points and center Pero Antic scored 16.

The Hawks, who were coming off a 111-97 loss on Friday night to the Golden State Warriors, led 58-57 at the half before the Clippers began to dictate in the third quarter.

An 11-2 spurt after a tip-in by Griffin allowed the Clippers to grab an 81-72 lead with 3:46 remaining in the third.

Los Angeles guard Jamal Crawford returned after missing three games with a strained left calf but apparently aggravated the injury in the first half. Crawford did not play in the second half after logging 10 minutes. He finished with three points.

NOTES: Atlanta G-F Kyle Korver extended his NBA record of 3-pointers to 128 games with a trey less than three minutes into the first quarter on Saturday night. ... Clippers G-F Jared Dudley sat out his second straight game with back spasms. ... Hawks C Pero Antic started instead of F-C Elton Brand, who got the nod in Friday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. ... The point guard matchup featured two former Wake Forest standouts (Chris Paul and Jeff Teague). ... Atlanta entered the game leading the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game. Los Angeles was third at 24.4 per game. ... Atlanta posted a 107-97 win over the Clippers in their initial meeting on Dec. 4. ... The Hawks cap their six-game road trip on Monday against the Utah Jazz. ... The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.