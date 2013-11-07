Preview: Clippers at Heat

Two of the most talented - if underachieving - teams in the league thus far square off when the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The defending champion Heat have won two straight, but they’ve hardly looked like a slam-dunk pick to repeat, dropping road games to lowly Philadelphia and banged-up Brooklyn. The Clippers might have been looking ahead to the showdown with Miami when they lost 98-90 at Orlando on Wednesday, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Miami hasn’t had trouble finding the basket, topping 100 points in each of its first five contests - a franchise record to start the season. Los Angeles lit up the scoreboard through its first four games before going cold against the Magic. The teams split a pair of matchups last season with the home team winning each; Miami has won four straight at home in the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, TSN

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (3-2): Los Angeles was red-hot before falling flat in Orlando, posting its two lowest-scoring quarters of the season including a 16-point effort in the fourth. The shots wouldn’t fall, as the Clippers went 3-for-19 from 3-point range and shot 37.9 percent overall. The performance certainly was not indicative of a team that shoots 47.5 percent for the season and has four players averaging 17 points or more.

ABOUT THE HEAT (3-2): Miami was impressive in its 104-95 win at Toronto on Tuesday without forward Chris Bosh, who was with his wife for the birth of a child. Bosh will be back against the Clippers, and the Heat seem to have received a wake-up call from their two early losses. They still boast one of the most talented lineups in the league, and LeBron James is again putting up huge numbers with 25.6 points, eight assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James has scored in double figures in 500 consecutive games, including every contest he has played for the Heat.

2. Miami has won 41 of its last 42 games when making 10 or more 3-pointers.

3. Clippers SF Matt Barnes sat out with a bruised right thigh Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday’s game.

PREDICTION: Heat 109, Clippers 107