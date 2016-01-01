Clippers cap trip with win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- The Los Angeles Clippers had every possible excuse to sneak out of town early on New Year’s Eve, count their blessings and surrender a game on the tail end of a grueling, five-game road trip.

Instead, guard Chris Paul shook off the second-worst shooting performance of his career to hit a pair of field goals in the final 5:03 to lift the Clippers to a 95-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and a franchise-record sweep of their five-game, seven-day road trip.

Guard J.J. Redick scored the Clippers’ first 13 points en route to a game-high 26 points, and center DeAndre Jordan added 11 points and 20 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, and Jordan had a key block of an Anthony Davis layup attempt in the final 30 seconds.

“It was very important,” said Paul, who missed 15 of 18 shots but made two jumpers in the final five minutes to give the Clippers (21-13) some breathing room down the stretch. “We had every excuse to pack it in. It was our fifth game in seven nights. It was a back-to-back (game). This was a good win for us, especially with the long flight going back.”

Playing without injured forward Blake Griffin, Paul finished with just nine points but dished out 12 assists. It’s was Paul’s worst shooting performance since an 0-of-12 game against the Pelicans on March 26, 2014, in a 98-96 road loss.

But Paul hit a 12-footer on the side of the lane with 5:03 left to put Los Angeles up 82-80 -- only his second basket of the game -- and then added a 17-foot fadeaway jumper with a minute left to give the Clippers a 90-87 lead.

“I knew sooner or later, it’s got to go in,” Paul said. “All those shots that I shot early felt like they were going in, but my legs were a little heavy tonight. But the guys on the team kept telling me to stay aggressive and keep shooting. It went down when we needed it.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he cherished the victory over the Pelicans more than any other on the road trip because it was fueled by the Clippers’ defense, which held the Pelicans (10-22) to 40.5 percent shooting and 41 points in the second half. The Clippers also forced nine New Orleans turnovers in the second half.

“It’s a great example -- and we talk about it all the time -- that your offense is going to let you down,” Rivers said. “We’ve had great offense all year. Tonight it let us down -- couldn’t make a shot, C.P.’s 3 for 18 ­-- but we won the game because we dug in the entire game defensively. This game was my favorite of the five because it was a struggle.”

Redick, who had eight 3-pointers in a 122-117 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday night, nailed his first three jumpers from long range. At the time, it was Pelicans 17, Redick 13

“This is another-level streak because of what he’s added (to his game),” Rivers said. “This year he’s clearly driving more, and that’s what’s changed his game. He can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, and with that shot, it’s allowing him to get free.”

“I feel like I’ve played pretty well this whole month,” Redick said. “The rhythm is there for sure.”

The Pelicans cut their deficit to 90-89 on guard Jrue Holiday’s foul-line jumper at 53.9. But guard Jamal Crawford then made a jumper in the lane to give the Clippers a 92-89 lead with 35 seconds left.

The Pelicans (10-22) were led by forward Ryan Anderson with 17 points and Davis with 14 points and 15 rebounds. But they committed 15 turnovers and were mauled by the Clippers on second-chance points (a 24-7 edge).

“We just had too many turnovers, too many live-ball turnovers, where all of a sudden they’re rebounding and then running out,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “A couple of times we took a tough alley to the basket and couldn’t quite get there.”

One of those occurred when the Pelicans trailed 92-89. Davis tried to drive on Jordan, but the center used his muscle to block Davis’ layup attempt. Paul grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws.

“It was just good team defense,” Jordan said. “We made it tight for him on the baseline. It was an all-around effort.”

Davis said he wants to make sure the Pelicans remain together during what has become a frustrating season.

“We have to stay together,” Davis said. “That’s it. We have to do it together. We just have to figure it out. We’re playing hard in the games, but it’s just not coming out the way we want it to.”

NOTES: The Pelicans are 7-7 at home but just 3-15 on the road. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said inconsistent play and turnovers were the key. “We just need to be more focused on the road,” he said. ... Gentry said he may shake up his starting lineup to add some offensive punch and help out PF Anthony Davis. ... Gentry called Clippers C DeAndre Jordan “the most athletic big man in the NBA as far as running and finishing at the basket.” ... The Clippers have been deadly from the perimeter, recording at least 10 3-pointers in six of their previous eight games. ... G J.J. Redick has averaged 3.4 3-pointers on 52.6 percent shooting in the last 12 games.