Clippers do what it takes to get past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Friday night’s game was not a blowout for the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was a win.

And that is perfectly fine for the NBA’s hottest team.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 20 points, point guard Chris Paul contributed 18 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 96-87 on Friday night for their 10th straight win.

The Clippers, who trailed for most of the first three quarters, used a big third quarter to overcome a 13-point deficit and keep their winning streak intact. The Clippers improved to 47-20.

“We’re just trying to win. If we win by 30 or two points, I‘m good with that,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Every game is a game, an individual game, and there’s a lot of pros on that (Jazz) team as well. Our job is to win the game.”

Center Derrick Favors and point guard Trey Burke each scored 18 points for the Jazz. Although Utah held the Clippers to 96 points, the lowest point total in the win streak, it was not enough to prevent the home team from losing its third straight and eighth in nine outings.

“We turned the ball over and they were making transition baskets,” said Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin, whose team saw its 20 turnovers converted into 31 Clippers points. “It’s a veteran team and we are learning. We have to get better in those situations.”

Paul scored nine points in the third quarter as the Clippers outscored the Jazz 34-21 in the quarter. The All-Star point guard capped an 11-0 run with a layup that put the Clippers up 71-70 for the team’s first lead of the game with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.

The Clippers entered the fourth quarter ahead 77-72.

“The offense got a little stagnant. They started locking in. They threw different looks at us, started doubling,” Burke said. “That’s my job to get guys playing and see where the doubles are coming from.”

Utah only scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and dropped to 22-44, tied for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers continued their recent stretch of success in Utah, where they had previously struggled immensely. The Jazz have now lost to Los Angeles four times in a row at home after having defeated the Clippers 47 of 48 previous times in EnergySolutions Arena, counting regular season and playoffs.

Paul, who contributed seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, exited the game momentarily to get his sprained left ankle re-taped, but he returned for the final stretch in the fourth quarter.

“It was the freakiest thing ever,” he said. “I laid it up, nobody was around me. I landed and my foot was on the extension.”

Utah opened strong with 6-foot-11 center Enes Kanter starting in place of injured Marvin Williams, going ahead 33-22.

The Clippers trimmed that first-half Jazz lead to two in the second quarter, but Utah used an 8-0 spurt just before the break to take a 51-43 halftime lead.

Kanter finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds, but the Jazz dropped to 1-25 in games in which he starts. Backup guard Alec Burks struggled, missing eight of his 12 shots from the field for 10 points and committing five of Utah’s 20 turnovers.

Forward Matt Barnes added 15 points, guard Darren Collison scored 14 and reserve guard Willie Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Los Angeles.

Despite the low score, Utah could not contain the high-paced Clippers in transition. Paul, Griffin and crew outscored the Jazz 31-10 in fast-break points.

“Every game you are not going to come out and be up 15 or 20. We are trying to become a better team on the road,” Paul said. “I think this showed a lot of growth for us, not yelling at each other and finding a way.”

NOTES: Jazz PF Marvin Williams underwent an MRI on Friday morning to determine the severity of his lower back strain. Results have not yet been released and it is uncertain whether he will travel with the team on its three-game road trip, which begins Sunday in San Antonio. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers admits he cannot make every player on his deep squad happy when it comes to playing time. “I‘m not trying to win ‘who gets to play the most,'” he said. “We’re trying to win basketball games and be a great team, and with that takes sacrifice. So guys will sacrifice minutes.” Rivers said he has not had any problems or complaints yet. “I don’t think anyone’s ever happy -- at least I hope not -- when they don’t play. I don’t like those guys. I want them to be unhappy. That’s a good thing and to push each other every time they get in. I think that competition’s very healthy for teams.” ... Jazz PG John Lucas III missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle.