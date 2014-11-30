Clippers wrap up successful trip with 112-96 win

SALT LAKE CITY -- The way they played during one of the NBA’s longest trips this season, the Los Angeles Clippers might want to stay on the road a bit longer.

Despite playing for the fifth time in seven nights, the Clippers wrapped up one of the most successful road trips in franchise history on Saturday night with a dominating 112-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

The All-Star duo of power forward Blake Griffin and point guard Chris Paul led the Clippers to their fourth straight win with big games. Griffin scored 28 points, including just his fourth 3-pointer of the season, and Paul had a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists.

“We played so well on this trip,” Paul said. “This is, as some of the guys were saying, a trap game. You think about getting home so much you forget about the task at hand. We made it a business trip and that was good for us.”

The Clippers, a night after a 17-point win at Houston, never trailed and finished their seven-game trip 6-1. It’s the first time in franchise history that they won six games on a trip this long.

“That’s nice,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We don’t get a trophy for it or anything, but it’s still nice.”

Small forward Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and center Derrick Favors contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for Utah, which dropped its fifth straight game and fell to 5-12.

“I think they make everybody look a step slow right now. They put you in a lot of positions where a mistake costs you a basket or a layup,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of the Clippers. “We’re not consistent enough, just mistakes.”

This extended journey for Los Angeles (11-5) began in Orlando on Nov. 19 and included victories over the Magic as well as in Miami, Charlotte, Detroit and against the Rockets.

Memphis was the only home team that beat the Clippers during their long road trip, which spanned 7,321 miles in nearly two weeks.

The Jazz, however, struggled to control the fast-paced, high-flying Clippers. Los Angeles shot 56 percent from the field and Utah was limited to 45 percent shooting.

Point guard Trey Burke scored his only points on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to bring the Jazz within nine points, but Clippers center De‘Andre Jordan responded with a layup. The Clippers’ lead never dipped below double digits after that as they used a 12-2 spurt to re-establish control in the third quarter.

Guard Jamal Crawford scored 22 points off the bench for the Clippers, who are only one of four NBA teams that have a seven-game road trip this season.

“It was huge for us,” Rivers said. “You knew they (the Jazz) had a couple of days off and they had a lot of energy. For us to jump on them early was a surprise but nice.”

Backup forward Trevor Booker (15 points, nine rebounds) and shooting guard Alec Burks (12 points) were the only other Jazz players to reach double figures.

The Clippers jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter, establishing control early on. Paul said he, Griffin and Jordan talked about coming out strong to finish the trip on a positive note.

“It shows how focused we were,” Paul said. “We talked about it before the jump ball ... make sure we set the tone, make sure we set the pace. This is a team that plays really well at home. We always said their crowd is one of those crowds where they’re all for the home team, so we tried to take them out of it.”

It worked for the first 11:59 of the first quarter.

Rookie Dante Exum gave Utah some spark at the end of the first quarter, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That ignited a 17-2 push by the Jazz, who cut the Clippers’ lead to five on a three-point play by Booker.

Hayward scored all 20 of his first-half points in the second quarter, but the Jazz could not get any closer than five and trailed 62-50 at halftime.

“I thought we continued to compete, which is good,” Snyder said. “It can get demoralizing at certain times against a team like that. I was happy that we continued to compete and work. Obviously, there is a lot we can improve on.”

NOTES: Clippers PG Chris Paul became the only player in NBA history with 140 assists with 22 or fewer turnovers through the first 15 games. Paul entered Saturday’s game with 143 assists and only 22 TOs. ... F Jeremy Evans missed the game for the Jazz because of a left ankle sprain. ... Jazz F Joe Ingles played for the Clippers in the preseason but was cut just before the regular season began. Utah claimed him off of waivers, and he has since played his way into the regular rotation with the second unit. ... First-year Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s first NBA job was with the Clippers as an assistant for Larry Brown in 1992-93. ... Clippers G C.J. Wilcox grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah. ... Rookie G Rodney Hood finished with two points and was 0 of 6 from the field after missing the past 10 games with plantar fasciitis.