Clippers cruise past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- For the lion's share of four quarters, the Los Angeles Clippers created the perfect blueprint for shutting down the Utah Jazz on both ends of the court.

The Clippers altered and troubled shots in the post. They clogged passing lanes and blanketed Utah's top offensive threats. On offense, Los Angeles was patient and persistent in attacking the Jazz defense until finally finding holes where they could break through.

It all added up to an 88-72 victory for the Clippers -- the ninth straight over Utah in its home arena and the 17th in the last 18 meetings with the Jazz.

"It was as close to 48 minutes as you can get," forward Blake Griffin said. "I thought we just did a great job of giving them the shots we wanted to give them, making them take tougher shots than they probably wanted. I just liked our intensity to start. It was good from beginning to end."

Griffin had 26 points and 10 rebounds to power Los Angeles (34-21) to its third straight win. Austin Rivers added 15 points and DeAndre Jordan chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers.

Los Angeles held Utah to its lowest shooting percentage of the season. The Jazz shot a dismal 32.2 percent (28 of 87) from the floor.

Derrick Favors scored 13 points and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Leading scorer Gordon Hayward was held to just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting and George Hill managed just six points after going 2-of-11 from the field.

Utah (34-22) has lost three straight and two in a row at home.

"I don't know if it was one of those nights, but we didn't play with force," Gobert said. "We looked kind of nervous offensively. We looked like we weren't moving the ball like we used to or having fun like we used to and then we got down pretty quick."

Utah struggled to find its shot from the opening tip. The Jazz opened the game by missing 11 of their first 13 shots.

Jordan made it tough for Utah to generate any sort of consistent rhythm around the basket. He altered shots and clogged passing lanes to bog down the Jazz offense.

The Clippers initially took advantage on the other end. Rivers, Griffin and Jordan scored baskets on three straight possessions in the first two minutes to help propel Los Angeles to a 16-10 lead.

Utah finally answered with a 9-0 run to go in front 19-16 before the end of the first quarter. Joe Ingles ignited the spurt with his team's first 3-pointer and Favors drained a short jumper and two free throws to put the Jazz in front.

Momentum shifted back to the Clippers in the second quarter. Jamal Crawford made two jumpers and drove for a layup to kick-start a 17-4 run for Los Angeles. Rivers finished the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Clippers a 39-27 lead with 3:03 remaining before halftime.

Once in front of Utah, Los Angeles slammed the door shut. The fact that the Jazz are neck-in-neck with the Clippers in the Western Conference standings only underscored the importance of getting a positive result.

"They play hard," guard Jamal Crawford said. "It's tough to play here. For us, they're a team that obviously is very close to us in the standings and we understand that. We're just trying to get better. We've figured out a good recipe and we're just trying to play through that."

Making a comeback proved impossible for the Jazz. Utah was just 5 of 18 (27.8) from the field during the second quarter and showed scant improvement after halftime.

"We're a team that can talk about being better and being relevant but, at this point, we're relevant and no more than that," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "You could feel that tonight. If there is something that we held back, it shouldn't have been tonight. You could have an explanation for some games, but this is a game where I'm disappointed."

It opened the door for Los Angeles to blow the game open. The Clippers opened a 71-43 lead with 2:48 left in the third quarter after Griffin scored baskets on three straight possessions to finish off a 19-4 run.

Utah rallied to close the gap a bit. The Jazz used a 9-0 run, capped by a reverse layup from Raul Neto, to trim their deficit to 83-70 with 3:59 remaining.

"For three quarters, it was as good as we could play with this group," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "I thought our defense was lively and on point. Everybody knew the game plan. I thought offensively we spaced the floor and attacked and shared the ball. When we play like that, we are a really good team and tonight we were a really good team."

NOTES: The Jazz announced a three-year jersey sponsorship deal with Qualtrics, a Provo, Utah-based survey software company. Utah is the fifth NBA team to announce a similar deal this season. It is worth more than $10 million. Starting with the 2017-18 season, Jazz jerseys will feature a 5 For The Fight patch highlighting a cancer research charity started by Qualtrics. The Jazz and Qualtrics plan to raise $50 million for cancer research in the next five years. ... Clippers F Blake Griffin is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in February, joining Russell Westbrook as the only NBA players with at least 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game this month. ... Jazz F Gordon Hayward has scored 30-plus points in four of his previous five games and a career-high nine times this season. It's the most 30-point games by a Utah player through 55 games since Karl Malone had 14 in the 2001-02 season. ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford shot 51.4 percent from the perimeter in his previous five games, ranking second in the NBA during that span. ... Jazz C Rudy Gobert has at least one blocked shot in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.