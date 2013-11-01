Preview: Clippers at Kings

The Sacramento Kings got a late save last spring when a local buyer stepped up and kept the franchise in California’s capitol. The Kings began their second chance in Sacramento with an emotional win in the home opener and will try to carry that momentum to Friday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. If the Kings hope to make it two straight, they’ll have to figure out a way to stop Chris Paul.

Paul came up one point short of his career high with 42 points and added 15 assists and six steals as the Clippers took down the Golden State Warriors 126-115 in their home opener on Thursday. Sacramento could try to make up the deficit at point guard on the inside, where DeMarcus Cousins is coming off a strong performance. The mercurial center collected 30 points and 14 rebounds and served as the anchor while the Kings spread the floor around him.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (1-1): Los Angeles drew some criticism from new coach Doc Rivers for its performance on the defensive end after losing their opener, and let the Warriors shoot 52.6 percent on Thursday, but made up for it on the other end. Paul and Blake Griffin put on a show in the third quarter with three straight transition alley-oops and DeAndre Jordan displayed some of the toughness that Rivers was looking for with 17 rebounds. Paul was encourage to attack the basket by Rivers and was constantly on the attack against the Warriors, getting to the line 17 times and knocking down 16 attempts.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-0): New Sacramento coach Mike Malone praised the atmosphere of the opener and his team’s effort after the victory. “It was a great way to celebrate,” Malone said. “To win on this night was great for the fans and most importantly for our players.” Building on that is the goal for a franchise that missed the playoffs the last seven seasons and finished with a winning percentage below .400 in the last five. One of the personnel changes for this season was bringing in point guard Greivis Vasquez, who chipped in 17 points on Wednesday and allows the Kings to bring Isaiah Thomas off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers took three of the four meetings last season, splitting the two at Sacramento.

2. The Kings reportedly will decline the fourth-year option on former first-round pick Jimmer Fredette, who did not get off the bench in the opener.

3. Paul is averaging 18.9 points and 10.6 assists in 27 career games against Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Clippers 99, Kings 94