Ex-King Turkoglu guides Clippers to win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Fifteen seasons into a career that began in Sacramento, forward Hedo Turkoglu still has fond memories of his time in California’s capital city. He added another feel-good moment Wednesday, but it didn’t bring much happiness to his former team.

Turkoglu’s season-high 19-point effort included three fourth-quarter 3-pointers that helped lift the Los Angeles Clippers past the Sacramento Kings 116-105 at Sleep Train Arena on Wednesday. Turkoglu hit a season-best five 3-pointers overall against the team with whom he spent the first three campaigns of his career.

“Any night you go out there and do something to help your team win a game, that’s always a good feeling,” Turkoglu said. “It’s always special when I come here. The fans always welcome me back with cheers, and it’s good.”

It wasn’t good for the Kings. Turkoglu canned his first fourth-quarter 3-pointer with Los Angeles ahead only 87-86 with 8:41 to go. His next one pushed a four-point lead to 95-88. Both were part of an 18-6 run by the Clippers after Sacramento guard Andre Miller’s layup tied the game 84-84.

A career 38 percent shooter from long range, Turkoglu finished the night 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

“Turk was amazing,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “It was a throwback game for him. He can shoot the ball, and he has the size.”

Point guard Chris Paul scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half for the Clippers (44-25), and fellow guard J.J. Redick scored 17 of his 27 in the first half.

Los Angeles, which beat the Kings for the 17th time in their past 20 meetings, remained tied with the Dallas Mavericks for fifth place in the Western Conference, two games behind the fourth-place Houston Rockets.

Forward Blake Griffin had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who played without guard Jamal Crawford (right calf bruise) and forward Matt Barnes (right hamstring soreness). Forward DeAndre Jordan added 15 rebounds, his 17th consecutive game with at least 14.

The Kings played without center DeMarcus Cousins (right calf strain) but hung around for most of the contest thanks to forward Rudy Gay’s 23 points. Gay, who missed Sacramento’s previous two contests with a strained left patellar tendon, made only six of 19 shots from the field but added six rebounds in 37 minutes.

Miller had 16 points, guard Nik Stauskas scored 13 points, and forward Jason Thompson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which lost despite seeing its bench outscore Los Angeles’ reserves 53-15.

“We’re just trying to play the way coach (George) Karl wants us to play,” Stauskas said. “Move the ball, make good decisions, get open shots.”

Sacramento (22-45) lost its fourth straight and fell for the eighth time in nine games and the 10th time in 12. The Kings dropped to 4-11 under Karl and fell to 2-13 when Cousins doesn’t play.

“I thought we were actually pretty good offensively,” Karl said. “Our team is moving the ball very well, but some of these teams are very good basketball teams, and we have not adjusted.”

Paul made eight of 11 shots after halftime and finished with 11 assists, and Redick canned seven of 12 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. His four-point play put the Clippers ahead 102-90, a lead that never got lower than seven the rest of the way.

Overall, the Clippers canned 17 3-pointers, including eight in the final quarter. Sacramento finished with only three 3-pointers.

“They made a concerted effort to guard the paint,” Rivers said. “When that happens, if you move the ball, you’ll get open shots. That doesn’t mean you’ll make them; it’s a make-miss league. Tonight, we made the shots.”

Jordan’s 17 straight games with at least 14 rebounds is the longest such streak in the NBA since Dennis Rodman pulled down at least 14 rebounds in 24 consecutive games for the Detroit Pistons during the 1992-93 season.

NOTES: Before Wednesday, the Clippers averaged eight fewer points in their past 12 games than they did in their first 56. The slump partially coincided with the absence of G Jamal Crawford (right calf contusion), who missed his eighth straight game. ... Kings F Rudy Gay has not missed three straight games this season, but teammate C DeMarcus Cousins has been out a career-high 15 games. At least one of the two has been on the floor for every Kings game this season, but they both were on the floor for only 46 of Sacramento’s 67 game. The Kings are 4-17 when one of them doesn’t play. ... F DeAndre Jordan, last in the NBA while converting just 40.4 percent of his free throws, made more than half of his attempts in only 11 of the Clippers’ first 69 games. He was 0-for-1 from the line Wednesday. ... The Kings played their 15th game under George Karl and surrendered at least 100 points for the ninth straight time and 13th time overall.