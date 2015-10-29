Clippers defeat Kings to win opener for second straight season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The last thing the Los Angeles Clippers wanted to do on opening night was give the critics a reason to start talking about their penchant to collapse. Thanks to some key execution amid the adversity of the fourth quarter, they didn‘t.

“This group has been together for some years now,” forward Paul Pierce said after hitting a jumper that launched the game-decisive run and lifted Los Angeles past the Sacramento Kings 111-104 in the regular-season opener for both teams. “They have a good understanding of what they need to do.”

Pierce, playing for the Clippers for the first time, put in a 10-foot fadeaway to snap a 100-100 tie, part of a 10-point effort in his Los Angeles debut. He also grabbed a rebound and found guard Chris Paul for another jumper, as the Clippers closed with a 14-6 run to win their opener for the second straight season.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 33 points, and Paul finished with 18 points and 11 assists for the Clippers, who jumped to an 11-2 lead out of the gate, then withstood a Kings flourish at the end.

“We had a lot of turnovers that were unforced turnovers, and that’s something we can’t have,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after his team committed 15 overall and three in the final quarter. “I was uncomfortable in the final quarter, thinking we should have a bigger lead.”

The Clippers, who blew a 3-1 lead in games and lost in a decisive Game 7 to the Houston Rockets in last season’s Western Conference semifinals, led 89-74 a minute into the final quarter, then were outscored 19-3 over the next four minutes. They fell behind 93-92 on forward Rudy Gay’s drive to the key with 6:51 left, and trailed 98-97 after Gay’s 3-pointer with 4:49 left.

But guard J.J. Redick (15 points) hit a 3-pointer for a 100-98 lead, and after center DeMarcus Cousins cut through the lane for a tying dunk, Pierce’s putback broke the tie.

“I‘m just trying to fit in where I can, find my way and help us win games,” Pierce said.

Cousins finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Kings in the last home opener at Sleep Train Arena. The team is slated to move into the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento next season.

Cousins also tied his career high for 3-pointers in a season by canning four shots from beyond the arc (on five attempts). Cousins made only 11 3-pointers in the first five seasons of his career and was just 2-for-8 from 3-point distance a season ago.

Gay, a late arrival to the arena before the contest after the birth of his child, scored 16 points for Sacramento.

“I think I slept only about six hours the last two nights,” Gay said. “Brother, I‘m tired.”

Guard Darren Collison added 13 points and six assists, and center Kosta Koufos, an offseason acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies, had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Guard Rajon Rondo tallied four points, four assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes in his Sacramento debut.

Pierce finished with 12 points in his Clippers debut, and guard Jamal Crawford added 11 points.

The Kings trailed for much of the night until their spirited fourth-quarter run highlighted by 3-pointers from forward Marco Belinelli, Collison and forward Omri Casspi that brought Sacramento within 92-91 with 7:12 left. Gay’s drive into the lane gave Sacramento its first lead at 98-97 with just under seven minutes left, capping a 15-1 run.

But in crunch time, it was the Clippers who executed. Sacramento scored only two baskets in the final 3:20.

“We played like we’re young, and that’s something we can’t do if we want to be good,” Gay said.

NOTES: Nine of Sacramento’s first 12 games are against playoff teams from last season. The Kings play the Clippers twice in the first three games and face seven straight against playoff teams, including defending champion Golden State, from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18. ... F Paul Pierce began his 18th season but his first with Los Angeles. Pierce is playing for his third team in three years after one-year stints in Brooklyn and Washington. He spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics. ... The Kings opened the season at home for the third consecutive season. From 2004 to 2013, they opened on the road in eight of nine seasons. ... The Clippers and Kings opened their seasons against each other four previous times. ... Clippers F DeAndre Jordan played his 323rd consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA.