Preview: Clippers at Knicks

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing their best ball since star point guard Chris Paul’s injury as they set out of a seven-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams. The Clippers, who have won four straight and six of seven, begin the trek at New York on Friday. The Knicks are licking their wounds after a 117-89 drubbing at Indiana on Thursday and have lost two straight following a season-high five-game winning streak.

The Clippers showed some fight in Wednesday’s 129-127 win over visiting Dallas, wiping out a 17-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes. They hope to carry that momentum into their second long road trip of the season after a disappointing 4-3 trip in early December. “We want to play better, we really do, even without Chris,” coach Doc Rivers told the team’s website. “I though we were very inconsistent in our play, and you have to be a consistent team on the road.” The Knicks are 3-10 against Western Conference teams, including a 1-6 mark at home.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (27-13): Los Angeles lost its first game without Paul (shoulder) but has won four straight since. Now the Clippers have shooting guard J.J. Redick back from a six-week absence with an injured right hand, and he poured in a career-high 33 points against the Mavericks. Redick’s outside shooting touch is key to keeping defenses from packing in to stop big men Blake Griffin (22.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) and DeAndre Jordan (9.5 points, 13.4 rebounds).

ABOUT THE KNICKS (15-24): New York’s injury woes continued Thursday, as forwards Kenyon Martin and Amar‘e Stoudemire both left with sprained ankles and are expected to miss some time, and rookie guard Tim Hardaway aggravated an injury to his surgically-repaired left wrist. They join guard Pablo Prigioni (foot) and forward Metta World Peace (knee) on the growing injured list. The mounting injuries leave Carmelo Anthony (26.1 points, 8.7 rebounds) without much of a supporting cast.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers signed F Hedo Turkoglu on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 veteran averages 11.9 points over his 13-year career but was limited to 11 games because of injuries last season and has not played in the NBA this season.

2. After allowing an average of 89 points during their five-game winning streak, the Knicks have give up 225 points in consecutive losses.

3. Los Angeles has scored at least 70 points in the first half in two straight games and three times this season.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Knicks 99