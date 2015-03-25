Preview: Clippers at Knicks

The Los Angeles Clippers are battling for playoff position in the Western Conference as they look to defeat the host New York Knicks for the sixth consecutive time. Los Angeles has its sights on catching the third-place Houston Rockets so it can land homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The Knicks have lost four straight games as they continue to play out a horrible season under first-year coach Derek Fisher.

The Clippers are beginning a stretch in which six of seven games are on the road, so starting it with a victory over the Knicks is crucial. Los Angeles won its fourth straight game Sunday when it delivered a 107-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Knicks were pounded 103-82 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. New York has lost eight of its last 10 games and is just 9-25 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (46-25): Shooting guard J.J. Redick has been excelling with four straight 20-point outings and is averaging 24 points during the stretch. Sixth man Jamal Crawford (calf) remains sidelined and Redick has taken advantage of the increase in minutes while being on the mark from 3-point range. Redick is 14-of-25 from behind the arc over the last three games and he has made at least three 3-pointers in eight of the last 11 games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-57): New York hopes to get Alexey Shved back for this contest so it won’t be so shorthanded in the backcourt. Shved (ribs) averaged 22 points during a three-game stretch before sitting out against Memphis, leading to point guard Shane Larkin (career-high 44) and shooting guard Langston Galloway (43) playing a combined 87 minutes. Shved knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in a 97-81 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and can play both the point and off-guard positions.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has won the last five meetings, including a 99-78 victory over the New York Knicks on Dec. 31.

2. New York SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (wrist) likely will miss his sixth straight game.

3. Clippers PF Blake Griffin is averaging 22.5 points over the past two games as he rounds back into form after a staph infection in his elbow.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Knicks 90