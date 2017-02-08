The Los Angeles Clippers are one of a few teams that have been mentioned in the trade rumors surrounding New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and certainly look like they could use another player after dropping seven of their last nine games. The Clippers will get a close look at Anthony when they visit the Knicks in the third of a five-game road trip.

New York seems to be imploding and might have hit a new low with a 121-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, after which several players questioned the team's effort. "You can't coach effort and energy," point guard Brandon Jennings told reporters. "That's something we should all have. We all make millions of dollars playing this game, so the least we can do is go out there and play hard every night. Regardless of who's making shots or anything like that, just effort and energy, just leave it all out there on the court." The Clippers could use an energy infusion as well after allowing an average of 118.8 points in the last nine contests. "A lot of teams go through (bad) stretches," All-Star center DeAndre Jordan told reporters. "But we've just got to figure out a way to get through it. But it's definitely frustrating. But you want to remain somewhat positive but still use that to lock in more."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (31-21): Los Angeles played each of those last nine games without star point guard Chris Paul (thumb) and was blitzed for 55 points by Toronto's backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry on Monday. The Clippers are 4-12 without Paul in the lineup this season and are trying to stay positive. "Well, you stay optimistic," shooting guard J.J. Redick told the Los Angeles Times. "I think there’s a tendency when you go through sort of the valley of the season, you get to a point where there probably is some negativity that has built up. You have no choice but to be positive. Hopefully we’re at that point. I’m at that point."

ABOUT THE KNICKS (22-31): New York's players aren't willing to use Anthony's trade status are a reason for their poor play and are instead looking at themselves for ways to improve. "Pride, effort, however you want to put it, it just wasn't there," Anthony told reporters after Monday's loss. "My word is effort. Coach's word is pride. It just wasn't there tonight." Forward Kristaps Porzingis, who used the word trust when describing what the team lacked, is 8-of-24 from the floor in the first two of a five-game homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Joakim Noah (hamstring) sat out Monday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Clippers PF Blake Griffin recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Monday.

3. Los Angeles took the last eight in the series, including four straight in New York.

PREDICTION: Clippers 119, Knicks 114