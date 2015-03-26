EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Redick in sixth graf

Clippers cruise past overmatched Knicks

NEW YORK -- While coaching the New York Knicks last season, Mike Woodson was on the short end of many blowout losses that ultimately cost him his job.

On Wednesday, as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, Woodson was in a rare position to discuss a resounding victory. The Clippers rolled to a 111-80 win over the Knicks in Woodson’s first game back at Madison Square Garden since getting fired last spring.

Woodson addressed the media in place of Los Angeles head coach Doc Rivers, whom Woodson said was sick. Rivers was on the bench the entire game.

”My boss (Rivers) told me to go out there, so I did,“ Woodson said with a smile outside the Los Angeles locker room. ”But tonight is not about me. This is about the Clippers and the fine team that Doc has put together.

“We are playing for something. The (Western Conference) is tight in terms of everyone jockeying for position.”

The Clippers (47-25) had six players score in double figures, led by shooting guard Austin Rivers, who scored 21 points off the bench. Guard J.J. Redick scored 17 points, and Los Angeles got 14 points from forward Blake Griffin and 14 points, 10 points and blocked five shots from center DeAndre Jordan.

Point guard Chris Paul contributed 11 points and 16 assists, one shy of his season best and five short of his career high. Forward Matt Barnes chipped in with 11 points.

The Knicks, who dressed only 10 players due to various injuries, were led by rookie forward Cleanthony Early’s career high 18 points. Forward Lance Thomas added 14 points.

New York (14-58) lost by 20 points or more for the 17th time this season. The Knicks dropped their fourth straight and fell for the 12th time in the past 14.

The 31-point defeat was the second worst for New York this season and the 14th wire-to-wire loss. The Knicks lost by 38 points to the Sacramento Kings on March 3.

“I have been on that end of the stick, and it’s not fun,” Woodson said. “But this isn’t about me. I’ve moved on, and this is about Doc’s team.”

With Los Angeles holding a 90-54 lead going into the fourth quarter, Rivers was able to rest his starters.

”It’s always a luxury to get guys rest, especially close to the postseason,“ Paul said. ”I thought we played the right way tonight. We shared the ball, and most of all, we defended.

“Even when we went up 20, 25 or 30, we didn’t want to be careless. Sometimes when you get leads like that, you can try stuff and (mess) with the game, and we didn’t do that.”

New York never got closer than 28 points in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 40.

Los Angeles built a 63-33 halftime cushion by shooting 57 percent from the floor and dominating the low post. Jordan led the interior attack with 10 first-half points and seven rebounds, and Redick poured in 15 points before the break, mostly on long-range jumpers.

”I told them to still show the proper respect to themselves and the game,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said about his halftime speech. ”It is obviously tough for these guys to continue to go out there and fight.

“We are overmatched in a lot of ways, but our guys are not quitting. Some of our playmakers are out right now, and some of it is also fatigue. We have guys who are playing big minutes and taking on big responsibility every night. That isn’t by design.”

New York moved within 28-20 early in the second quarter before the Clippers went on a 20-9 blitz to grab a commanding 48-29 lead. Austin Rivers scored eight points in the run.

NOTES: The Knicks were without G Jose Calderon (strained left Achilles tendon), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained right wrist), G Alexey Shved (rib contusion) and F Travis Wear (sore lower back). ... Entering Wednesday’s games, Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan led the league in field-goal percentage (.709) and rebounds (14.8 per game). He shot 7-for-7 from the floor against the Knicks and grabbed 10 boards. Jordan holds the longest active consecutive games played streak at 312. ... Los Angeles G Chris Paul began the night ranked first in the league in assists per turnover (4.24). He recorded 16 assists and five turnovers Wednesday.