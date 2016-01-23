Clippers, Jordan find the mark against Knicks

NEW YORK -- The league’s hottest shooter sizzled on a cold night.

DeAndre Jordan, who leads the NBA with a .713 field goal percentage, made all seven of his shots, all on dunks, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 116-88 rout of the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Jordan scored 20 points, but his league-leading double-double streak ended at 11 games after he finished with eight rebounds.

The win was the seventh straight for the Clippers (28-15) over the Knicks (22-23), the most consecutive wins for any team against New York and its largest margin of defeat this season.

With Los Angeles comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, Jordan and guard Chris Paul (16 points, 13 assists) watched from the bench.

Related Coverage Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Forward Carmelo Anthony topped the Knicks with 16 points. New York’s home winning streak ended at six games.

Los Angeles dominated from the perimeter, shooting 56 percent from 3-point range.

Paul controlled the third quarter with 13 points to help Los Angeles to an 86-64 cushion.

“That’s why he’s the best point guard in this era,” Clippers forward Jamal Crawford said. “He’s an unselfish guy. He can score. He does whatever it takes to win.”

The Clippers used a 16-3 burst to build a 71-53 lead with 3:51 left in the third quarter. Jordan netted six points in the run. One of the poorer free-throw shooters in the league, he made 4 of 4 from the line in the sequence.

Knicks center Robin Lopez was ejected for getting into an altercation with Paul with 6:01 left in the third quarter and the Clippers leading 64-52. It was the first time a Knicks player was thrown out of a game this season.

“Chris (Paul) is the smallest dude on the floor,” Jordan said, “so we have to protect him. He’s one of our leaders.”

Jordan scored 12 points and Paul, who played with a split lip after getting slapped by Lopez going after a rebound, distributed 11 of the Clippers’ 18 assists to provide Los Angeles with a 55-45 halftime lead.

New York got within 49-41 with 2:13 left in the second quarter, but 3-pointers from guard J.J. Redick and forward Paul Pierce pushed the Clippers’ lead to 55-41.

The Clippers shot a sizzling 56 percent (9 of 16) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Anthony scored 13 points in the half, but the Knicks were plagued by 11 turnovers.

Forward Wesley Johnson came off the bench to quickly deliver nine points, all on 3-pointers, in a six-minute span to help the Clippers build a 31-24 first-quarter lead.

NOTES: The Clippers acquired the draft rights to Maarty Leunen from the Houston Rockets in exchange for F Josh Smith, the draft rights to Sergei Lishouck and cash considerations. Leunen plays for Scandone Avellino of the Italian Serie A and Lishouck for UCAM Murcia in Spain. ... Clippers F Blake Griffin was out recovering from a partially torn left quadriceps tendon. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony will be starting his eighth All-Star game next month in Toronto. ... Knicks F Lance Thomas is out with a sore left knee. ...Clippers G Chris Paul (19.4 ppg, 9.1 apg, 2.1 spg) and Magic Johnson (19.2 ppg, 12.0 apg, 2.8 spg) are the only two players in the last 30 years to average 15-plus points, 9-plus assists and 2-plus steals against the Knicks.