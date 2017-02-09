EditorsNote: adds "Jamal" in 15th graf

Clippers rally past Knicks as Oakley gets arrested

NEW YORK -- On a night when a former star Knicks power forward was dragged out of Madison Square Garden by security, the Los Angeles Clippers' current star power forward pulled his team to a come-from-behind win over New York.

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points, and the Clippers overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 119-115 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected midway through the first quarter and subsequently arrested by police for allegedly assaulting security officers after yelling at Knicks chairman James Dolan, who was seated a few rows in front of him.

Griffin is averaging 24.7 points since returning to the Clippers (32-21) on Jan. 24 following an 18-game absence due to arthroscopic knee surgery.

"I am getting to my spots a little better," Griffin said. "I feel confident physically and basketball-wise. I don't think it's about getting the ball more. It's about trusting the offense."

DeAndre Jordan tossed in 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help Los Angeles stop a three-game losing streak. Jordan, the league's top field goal percentage shooter, was 12 of 14 from the floor.

The Clippers have won nine straight against the Knicks (22-32).

The loss, and the Oakley incident, heaped more misery on the Knicks, whose team president, Phil Jackson, took another shot at the club's top player, Carmelo Anthony, on Twitter earlier this week.

Dolan instructed security to have Oakley removed, but the former player had to be restrained by several security guards, striking several of them on his way out of the arena.

According to the New York City Police Department, Oakley, 53, was charged with three counts of assault for hitting security guards and criminal trespassing. Oakley has been out of favor with the Knicks management in recent years for his criticism of the team.

The Knicks, who lost for the 13th time in 18 games, received 28 points and nine rebounds from Anthony, 27 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 20 points and eight assists from Derrick Rose.

After Anthony's 3-pointer cut the Los Angeles lead to 116-114, Jordan responded with a tip-in for a 118-114 cushion with 29.6 seconds to play.

Porzingis hit 1 of 2 from the line to trim the Clippers' lead to 118-115, but Anthony missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left.

"I thought there were some plays and loose balls that we didn't get, and (the Clippers) ended up scoring," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "At the end, they made the shots."

Jamal Crawford ignited an 8-0 burst with a turnaround jumper that tied it at 111-111, then nailed a 3-pointer for a 114-111 Clippers lead with 1:14 to play. Jordan followed with a layup for a 116-111 advantage.

"We rebounded and ran," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "The last five minutes we got quick. That's how we play, and we have to get back playing that way."

Porzingis hit a jumper, then drove the lane for a dunk on the next possession, providing New York with a 111-109 lead with 1:56 left.

A 9-2 run gave Los Angeles a 109-107 edge with 3:29 to play. J.J. Redick tied it with a 3-pointer, and Jordan followed with a go-ahead layup.

A jumper from Brandon Jennings moved the Knicks' lead to 100-92 with 8:25 to play. After a Clippers basket, New York's Justin Holiday drained a 3-pointer to make it 103-94 at the 7:29 mark.

Rose delivered 10 points in the third. Anthony's floating 3-pointer, on which he was fouled to make it a four-point play with 0.6 seconds left, gave the Knicks a 95-88 lead.

The Knicks matched their most points in a first half but trailed 68-67 at the break.

New York shot 50 percent from the field for the game, while Los Angeles made 48.9 percent of its shots.

NOTES: The Knicks gave up at least 30 points in two quarters for the 27th time in 54 games. ... Knicks C Joakim Noah missed his second consecutive game due to a sore left hamstring. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan began the day third in the league in rebounds per game, first in field-goal percentage and eighth in blocks per game. ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford became just the sixth player to amass 2,000 3-pointers when he hit two treys on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. Crawford also passed Eddie Johnson for No. 2 all-time in bench scoring and Magic Johnson for No. 74 in all-time scoring. ... Crawford hit three 3-pointers on Wednesday and is now two behind Vince Carter for fifth place (2,004).