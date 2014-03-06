Preview: Clippers at Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a historic margin the last time the teams met and will look for their sixth straight victory when they are the visiting team in Thursday’s game at the Staples Center. The Clippers rolled to a 123-87 victory – the 36-point margin represents their biggest win over the Lakers – and figure to score a bunch of points again in this meeting. The Lakers have allowed an average of 116.7 points over their last three games.

The Lakers lost 132-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and the points allowed is only their second highest over the last eight games. Center Pau Gasol had a season-high 29 points to go with 12 rebounds and is averaging 24.3 points over the last three games. The Clippers have been receiving yeoman performances from All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, who has scored 20 or more points in 20 consecutive games. Center DeAndre Jordan has reached double digits on the boards in 38 of the past 39 games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (42-20): Los Angeles recently signed veteran Danny Granger to pump some offensive life into the small forward position and that sparked Matt Barnes to explode for a season-best 28 points in the win over the Suns. Barnes scored 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the third quarter in what was easily his best performance of the season. “I felt like I got good looks every time,” Barnes said afterward. “I found a little bit of space and was able to get the shot up. Every time it left my hands, it felt good. One of those nights.” Manning made his team debut and played just four minutes and didn’t score.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-40): The unlikely duo of Kent Bazemore and Jordan Farmar has been surprisingly carrying most of the backcourt scoring load in recent games as Los Angeles has averaged 119.3 points over the last three contests. Farmar had a season-high 30 points in the first outing of the stretch and a 20-point effort in the final one, while Bazemore matched his career high of 23 points against the Pelicans – he first set it on Feb. 25 – and is 10-of-18 from 3-point range during the three-game stretch. Bazemore is averaging 16.9 points in seven games since being acquired from the Golden State Warriors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers defeated the Clippers 116-103 on Oct. 29 for their only victory in the last six meetings.

2. Lakers SG Jodie Meeks is also playing well and has averaged 19.8 points on 30-of-46 shooting over the past four games.

3. Clippers SG Jamal Crawford (calf) will likely miss his third consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 128, Lakers 102