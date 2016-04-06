Preview: Clippers at Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers are accustomed to routing the Los Angeles Lakers and look to steamroll them for the second straight night when the teams meet on Wednesday at the Staples Center. The Clippers cruised to a 103-81 victory Tuesday for their 10th straight win in the series and the victories have come by an average of 21.6 points.

The Lakers matched the franchise single-season record with their 61st loss Tuesday and will need a much better showing to avoid setting that dubious mark in the rematch. Retiring Kobe Bryant scored just six points on 2-of-12 shooting in Tuesday’s outing and said after the contest that he will play Wednesday. The Clippers have won six of their past seven games and another victory will give them their fourth consecutive 50-win campaign. Point guard Chris Paul had 25 points and eight assists Tuesday and he is a candidate to be rested Wednesday as the Clippers no longer have a chance to catch Oklahoma City for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Clippers), TWC SportsNet (Lakers)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (49-28): Power forward Blake Griffin has been underwhelming in his first two games since returning from quadriceps and hand injuries and has displayed the rust by averaging five points and four rebounds. “I was just trying not to force anything,” Griffin told reporters after Tuesday’s game. “It will come. I’ve just got to be patient.” Coach Doc Rivers said that he anticipated that Griffin could struggle to regain his form and is hopeful Griffin will be at full speed by the time the playoffs begin.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-61): The Lakers have lost 10 of their last 12 games and Bryant is fading fast as the finish line approaches. He is just 15-of-58 shooting during the past four games, a stretch that includes a 34-point outing against Boston and a combined 13 points in the other three games. “I am just trying to push through,” Bryant told reporters after playing 22 minutes Tuesday. “Some games are better than others but you just have to do what you can.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers last defeated the Clippers on April 4, 2012.

2. Lakers SG Jordan Clarkson (bruised right fibula) departed in the fourth quarter Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

3. Clippers SF Paul Pierce (knee) could return Wednesday after a four-game absence.

PREDICTION: Clippers 116, Lakers 88