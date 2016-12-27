Preview: Jazz at Lakers

Injuries in the backcourt are starting to get to the Utah Jazz, who went from climbing up the standings in the Western Conference to dropping three straight before taking the Christmas weekend off. The Jazz will try to get back in the win column when they hit the road to visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Utah played only one game with its preseason projected starting lineup and went through the last week with starting shooting guard Rodney Hood limited by an illness and point guard George Hill (toe) out, but the team isn't using the injuries as an excuse. "I think we've lost a few games that we could've won," Jazz center Rudy Gobert told the Salt Lake Tribune. "But despite all the injuries and everything that we've been through, we feel like we're in a good position and that we can only get better. We had a tough stretch, and I think we can play a lot better. But we're going to get guys back and we're going to get healthy and then we'll be able to play at a higher level." The Lakers returned from a 1-6 road trip on Christmas Day and snapped an 11-game slide against the rival Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-102 win. "I think it was needed," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton told reporters. "It was. It was one win and we all know is a long season, but it felt nice to get this one back home. We really had to come together to win this game tonight."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, ROOT (Utah), Spectrum Sportsnet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (18-13): Utah squandered a 20-point lead in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and held a lead in the fourth quarter before dropping a 104-98 decision at home to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. "There are a couple of losses that come to mind that we should've had," Jazz forward Gordon Hayward told the Salt Lake Tribune. "Those are the ones, when you have tough games like Toronto, that you have to get. You have to try and win the ones that you are supposed to win." Hayward averaged 25.5 points in those two losses and is a constant source of production along with Gobert, who is enjoying a run of 10 straight double-doubles.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-22): Consistency is an issue with the young Los Angeles squad, but Sunday's win marked a step in the right direction with seven players in double figures and power forward Julius Randle returning to the lineup. The 22-year-old missed two games due to the birth of his first child but was strong against the Clippers with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Randle posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds at home against the Jazz on Dec. 5, but the Lakers suffered a 107-101 setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hill sat out the last 12 games and is without a definitive timetable to return.

2. Los Angeles SG Nick Young is 24-of-45 from 3-point range over the last five games.

3. Utah took each of the first two meetings this season and six of the last seven overall.

PREDICTION: Jazz 103, Lakers 95