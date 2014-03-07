Clippers hand Lakers their worst loss eve

Clippers hand Lakers their worst loss ever

LOS ANGELES -- As much as the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed hammering the Los Angeles Lakers again, Darren Collison said his team has bigger goals.

“No disrespect to the Lakers, that’s a very good team, but right now we want to accomplish something big,” the Clippers guard said.

For the second time in as many meetings, the Clippers dealt the Lakers a massive beating.

The Clippers had eight players score in double figures en route to a 142-94 blowout of the Lakers on Thursday night at Staples Center. The 48-point margin was the worst defeat in Lakers history and the largest win in Clippers history. The 142 points were a season high for the Clippers.

Collison scored 24 points to lead the Clippers, who won their sixth consecutive game.

The Lakers (21-41) fell for the second consecutive game and the ninth time in 12 games. They are 10-20 at home.

“I thought we did a good job of pushing the lead up,” said Collison, who shot 9-for-16 from the floor. “It shows that we have growth. Regardless of who we were playing, we all thought this was about us.”

Forward Blake Griffin finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and forward Matt Barnes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Clippers. Point guard Chris Paul had 13 points and 11 assists, and center DeAndre Jordan scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers removed all of his starters before the end of the third quarter.

“I think for three or four or five games in a row now, at some point, our defense has clicked on,” Rivers said. “And that was the difference, really.”

The Clippers (43-20) led by as many as 51 points.

The Clippers drilled the Lakers 123-87 in their previous meeting Jan. 10. It was, until Thursday’s blowout, the largest Clippers rout of the Lakers since the clubs began playing each other.

This game was much like the last one.

“In the first quarter, I thought we played really well, then we took a body blow, and it looked like it just took us to our knees,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni said.

The Clippers blew the game open in the second quarter. They enjoyed a 29-4 run, and they took a 58-31 lead after a dunk by Griffin. The Clippers outscored the Lakers 44-13 in the quarter for a 73-40 advantage at the half. They also outrebounded the Lakers 22-5 in the second period. Overall, the Clippers had a 64-33 edge on the boards, including a 16-4 difference on the offensive end.

Collison outscored the entire Lakers team 14-13 in the second quarter.

Collison said the Lakers’ 116-103 victory in the season opener between the teams in October provided additional motivation for the Clippers in the past two meetings.

“We can say that we never looked at that (or) that it never crossed our mind, but it did a little bit,” Collison said. “But at the same time, we knew this game was about us. Even when we came into the second half, when we were up by 20-plus points, we were telling each other that this is all about us.”

The Lakers led by seven points in the first quarter before the Clippers took control. Despite committing 10 turnovers to six for the Lakers in the first quarter, the Clippers held a 29-27 lead heading into the second.

Center Pau Gasol scored 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Lakers, while forward Xavier Henry had 15 points.

“You have to move on,” Gasol said. “You cannot focus and dwell on this game or it will really get you down. You just have to move on and understand.”

NOTES: The Clippers outscored the Lakers 26-7 in fast-break points in the first half, including a 19-0 run in the second quarter. ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford missed his third consecutive game with a strained left calf. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Crawford could return for Saturday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. ... Clippers F Jared Dudley sat out due to back spasms. ... Lakers F Jordan Hill did not play because of a sore right knee. Hill is listed as day-to-day. ... The Clippers are 29-4 when leading after the second quarter. ... The Lakers fell to 22-8 all-time as the home team at Staples Center against the Clippers. ... The Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.