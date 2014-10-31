EditorsNote: Fixes headline to hand

Westbrook breaks hand in Thunder’s loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- First Kevin Durant, and now Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, Oklahoma City’s star point guard, fractured his right hand Thursday night in the Thunder’s 93-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Although Westbrook will be re-evaluated Friday, he is expected to miss a chunk of playing time.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin scored 23 points, including two crucial free throws down the stretch, and point guard Chris Paul added 22 to lead Los Angeles, which barely held off the Thunder in the game’s final minute despite the visitors playing without their big guns.

“I knew we wanted to win, you could feel that, but we just didn’t play great,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We have to play better. The good news is we have 81 games to fix it.”

The Thunder played much of the contest without Westbrook, who injured his hand in the second quarter. Oklahoma City already was without Durant, last season’s league MVP who broke his right foot before the regular season began, as well as guard Reggie Jackson and forward Jeremy Lamb, both significant contributors last season.

“We just have to keep pushing, stay at .500, and when they get back, we just have to try to make a push,” Thunder center Kendrick Perkins said of Westbrook and Durant.

Westbrook, who wasn’t available for comment after the game, also got irritated with a fan en route to the locker room, exchanging a few heated words before security intervened.

“We appreciate (fans) coming out and we always want to be respected as athletes and coaches, but some fans don’t want to play by the fair rules,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “It doesn’t happen often. I don’t know if that happened tonight, you obviously know more than I do, but our guys are pros, and (the Clippers) are the same way.”

Westbrook returned to the bench for the second half with his hand wrapped in ice but did not play. He finished with two points, four assists and three turnovers in nine minutes.

Thunder forward Perry Jones posted a career-best 32 points, and forward Serge Ibaka finished with 17 points.

“I‘m just seeing the floor a lot differently (and) things are slowing down,” said Jones, who connected on 10 of 17 shots, including three of six from behind the 3-point arc. Jones said Durant frequently is in his ear with advice.

“Also listening to the best, telling me to be more aggressive. Just be myself. Go out there and play basketball.”

The Clippers (1-0) won the first meeting between the clubs since the Thunder beat them in six games in the Western Conference semifinals in May. Oklahoma City (0-2) dropped its second contest in as many nights, with Thursday’s setback coming on the heels of a 106-89 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite Westbrook’s absence, the Thunder stayed close. Guard Sebastian Telfair’s 3-pointer pulled Oklahoma City within 89-88 with 1:44 remaining. Clippers guard J.J. Redick, who misfired on nine of his 10 field-goal attempts, missed 3-point shots on consecutive possessions.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan stripped Thunder center Steven Adams of the ball with about 20 seconds left. However, Paul missed two free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining, giving Oklahoma City another opportunity.

“I am usually a good free-throw shooter, but luckily this is game one,” said Paul, who had seven assists and converted nine of 18 field goal attempts, but was just 3-for-7 at the foul line. “I will be in the gym shooting free throws early in the morning.”

Telfair’s runner was blocked by Jordan with about seven seconds left. Griffin’s two free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining were the difference.

Thunder forward Nick Collison hit a two foul shots with 4.1 seconds left to cut the deficit to one, but Redick canned two more for the Clippers with 2.8 seconds left for the final points.

Ibaka’s 3-point try before the horn was short.

“This was the first game of the season, so there were a lot of jitters,” Paul said. “We were talking in the third quarter about this being one of those scary games. The other team can make a few shots and be back in the game, and that’s what happened. At the end of the day, it is a win, and we’ll take it.”

NOTES: The Clippers open the season by playing four games in five days. They meet the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday before facing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and the Utah Jazz on Monday. ... Clippers F Glen Davis missed the game due to a strained right groin. Coach Doc Rivers said Davis performed running drills Wednesday and could return in a week. ... The Thunder host the Denver Nuggets in their home opener Saturday.