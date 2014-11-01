Griffin clutch as Clippers hold off Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- For the second consecutive night, Blake Griffin was lights outs from the free throw line, resulting in another win for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin scored 39 points, including a pair of critical foul shots, and the Clippers held on for a 118-111 decision over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night before a sellout crowd of 18,997 at Staples Center.

Griffin also drained two crucial free throws on Thursday night in a 93-90 decision over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He said he had no doubt he would come up big again against the Lakers.

“The confidence comes from the time I’ve spent working on them, but to go to the line and hit some free throws in a real pressure situation is a confidence builder,” said Griffin, who was 11 of 12 from the line and 13 of 23 from the floor.

Guard Jamal Crawford added 22 points as the Clippers (2-0) beat the Lakers (0-3) for the fourth straight time. Point guard Chris Paul (12 points, 10 assists) and center DeAndre Jordan (11 points, 13 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Clippers.

“I liked how we won,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We kept getting down, kept fighting back, really didn’t panic. I liked how we played down the stretch. Again, stops down the stretch. And I like what we ran (offensively). We almost scored every time down the stretch and we scored with good execution. We’re learning how to win close games early. That might be a blessing.”

Center Jordan Hill scored 23 points, 17 of those in the second half, while guard Kobe Bryant had 21 points to lead the Lakers. Point guard Jeremy Lin added 17 points and nine assists.

Griffin’s two free throws with 21.3 seconds remaining lifted the Clippers to a 114-111 lead. Bryant misfired on a 3-pointer before J.J. Redick, who scored 15 points, canned a pair of free throws with 15.1 seconds left to seal it for the Clippers.

Griffin and Crawford sparked the Clippers’ fourth-quarter comeback. Crawford tied the score by hitting three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt by forward Wesley Johnson with 4:22 left. Crawford added another free throw for a 107-106 advantage with four minutes left.

A reverse dunk by Griffin boosted the Clippers to a three-point lead, but guard Wayne Ellington’s 3-pointer tied the score again at 109.

Crawford’s trey gave the Clippers a 112-109 lead before Bryant’s jumper cut the deficit to one. Bryant, however, missed a shot with 26 seconds left that would have given the Lakers the lead.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with this loss, actually,” Bryant said. “We figured a lot of things out.”

The Clippers skated out to a 15-point lead in the first half, but the Lakers rallied. They pulled to within three points on several occasions late in the second quarter before the Clippers grabbed a 62-56 lead at the half.

“I thought we just got complacent,” Griffin said. “We can’t do that, especially against good teams. Good teams will punish you.”

Bryant finished the half with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting, which included a reverse dunk in the first quarter on Clippers forward and former Laker Matt Barnes.

“I don’t know what to tell you I shocked the (expletive) out of myself,” Bryant said. “I didn’t know that was still in there.”

Griffin scored 18 points in the half, hitting eight-of-13 field goals.

The Lakers opened the third quarter on a 16-5 spurt and took a 74-67 lead after Hill hit consecutive jumpers. Hill scored 13 points in the quarter, helping the Lakers take a 90-86 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

However, they couldn’t keep the Clippers at bay in the final period.

“I think we took step in the right direction, but it always hurts when you don’t finish the deal,” said Lin, who made seven of 13 field goals, including a three of six from behind the 3-point arc. “Biggest thing is we played as hard as we could and everyone left it out there on the floor.”

NOTES: Both coaches were asked about a possible rivalry between the two clubs and both had different responses. Lakers coach Bryon Scott dismissed it, saying the Clippers need to win several NBA titles before being mentioned in the same conversation with the 16-time world champions. Clippers coach Doc Rivers downplayed the issue, but said the two clubs are natural competitors since they play in Los Angeles. ... Rivers on the play this season of Kobe Bryant: “He’s a killer. That’s how he plays. Kobe’s Kobe.” ... The Clippers will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. ... The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.