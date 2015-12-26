Clippers hang on to beat Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to eight in a row over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Point guard Chris Paul had 23 points and six assists, and the Clippers withstood a mild fourth-quarter threat to beat the Lakers 94-84 at Staples Center.

Shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 14 points and forward Blake Griffin added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers (17-13) snapped their three-game losing streak. Guard Jamal Crawford also scored 13 for the Clippers.

“We defended, we executed offensively, we got stops, got out in transition, we played our game,” Paul said. “J.J. hit some big shots. Defense is the key to us being successful.”

Point guard D‘Angelo Russell came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds for the Lakers (5-25), who dropped 10 of their last 12 games.

“D‘Angelo had a great game,” said Paul, who matched up with the rookie for the first time. “I’ve known him for the past couple of years and watched him. He’s going to be a great player.”

Forward Kobe Bryant finished with 12 points for the Lakers, but did not play in the fourth quarter. Guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Julius Randle chipped in 11 points each. Randle scored all of his points in the fourth.

“We know that team is a playoff contender, so we should just use that as confidence knowing that we can complete with teams like that,” said Russell, who scored 12 points in the first half. “But at this level, every team is good no matter what people on the outside say. You just have to know that you’re good and you can compete. So, we just have to keep working.”

In the third quarter, the Clippers padded their cushion to as much as 28. They led 85-57 heading into the final quarter and appeared to have the game in hand.

“I thought we got stops,” Griffin said of the Clippers’ early success. “The first half we kind of went back and forth. In the start of the second half, I thought we did a great job of scoring, getting stops, keeping it simple and making the game easy.”

The Lakers created a bit of unease in the fourth. They used a 25-4 surge to pull within 89-82 on two free throws by Randle with 4:01 left in the contest. After a 3-pointer by former Laker forward Wesley Johnson pushed the lead back to 10, the Lakers failed to get any closer than eight the rest of the way. However, they outscored the Clippers 27-9 in the fourth.

“Everything is better when you win,” Paul said. “I had completely forgotten we had lost three in a row. The food taste better, you don’t get as angry. It’s always good to win.”

The Clippers grabbed a 60-44 lead at the half, outshooting the Lakers 51.1 percent to 41.7 percent. They also capitalized on nine Lakers turnovers for 12 points while committing five (two points). Paul scored 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting to lead all scorers at the break. Paul finished hitting 11 of 19 shots. He also had three steals.

Overall, the Clippers hit 44.7 percent of their shots to 41.6 percent for the Lakers.

“We could either get worse or we could get better,” said Randle, who managed just three of 11 field goals, but led the Lakers with eight boards. “We chose for it to get better in the fourth and we were able to make a run.”

The Lakers never led. Early on, a fluke play indicated it would be an uphill battle for them. Forward Larry Nance Jr. tried to haul in a rebound in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Instead, the ball bounced off the 6-9 rookie’s hand and into the Clippers’ basket. Jordan got credit for the bucket.

Clippers backup point guard Austin Rivers missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes Lakers F Kobe Bryant should be granted a spot in the NBA All-Star game, whether he is voted in or not, for the accomplishments over his 20-year career. Bryant topped all players, leading Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry by more than 200,000 votes, in initial results released Thursday. ... In 14 Christmas starts entering Friday’s contest, Bryant averaged 27.4 points per game, but the Lakers were 5-9 in those contests. He had 12 in Friday’s loss. ... The Lakers captured the only previous Christmas meeting between the clubs in 1991 with an 85-75 victory. ... The Clippers begin a four-game road swing Saturday against the Utah Jazz. ... The Lakers kick off a three-game trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.