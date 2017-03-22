Clippers top Lakers for 13th time in 14 meetings

LOS ANGELES -- The highs and lows of the Los Angeles Clippers usually revolve around their defense.

The Clippers locked down the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter Tuesday night and coasted to an easy win.

Chris Paul scored 27 points and J.J. Redick contributed 24, and the Clippers rolled 133-109 at Staples Center.

"Our defense was just on a string," said Paul, who made 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds. "In the first quarter, I think we were letting them get the shots they wanted. In the second quarter, they were getting the shots we wanted them to have. When we get stops like that, we're dangerous in transition."

The Clippers (43-29) had eight players score in double figures.

Austin Rivers contributed 18 points, and Jamal Crawford added 15, including a 3-pointer from 46 feet to end the third quarter. Blake Griffin had 12 points and eight assists, while DeAndre Jordan chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Marreese Speights and Brandon Bass scored 10 apiece.

"Defensively, our trust has been high," Griffin said. "I think I talked about it last game, but just our talk has been at times phenomenal. It's important making teams kind of do what you want instead of letting them dictate what you do."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was able to rest his starters at the end for a second consecutive night. They watched from the bench Monday in a 114-105 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers for the 13th time in 14 games.

Brandon Ingram scored 21 points, one point shy of his career high, to lead the Lakers, who lost their sixth in a row and 14th in the past 15 contests. D'Angelo Russell had 18 points, Ivica Zubac scored 17 and Thomas Robinson collected 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting in 10 minutes off the bench for the Lakers (20-51). Robinson also had six boards.

"They were aggressive," Ingram said. "They attacked us first. They brought the physicality. Ultimately, they got off to a good start, knocking down shots, getting everything at the rim. They just had a great game."

Lakers coach Luke Walton benched his starters to start the second half but eventually allowed each of them to return. The first unit played the entire fourth quarter.

Walton had a message for his club.

"Until the team means more than the individual, it's going to be hard to win," Walton said.

He wasn't finished.

"The most important (message) was that playing without a certain amount of effort isn't acceptable or tolerated," Walton said. "I've been praising them. They've done a great job. ... We've had a lot of downs, but to come out in front of our home fans and give out that type of effort wasn't OK."

The Clippers never trailed. They held a 33-24 advantage after one quarter and increased the margin to 70-40 at the break. The Clippers shot 60.9 percent from the floor in the second quarter and hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Lakers managed 29.2 percent shooting and 1 of 7 from long distance before intermission.

For the game, the Clippers made 53.6 percent from the floor and converted 15 of 33 from beyond the arc compared to 46.7 percent overall and 6 of 20 for the Lakers.

Sixteen Lakers turnovers resulted in 27 points, while the Clippers committed 10 miscues, leading to 10 points. The Clippers also won the battle of the boards, 48-41.

"Yeah, it's kind of nice to get in the groove and have a game where everything is clicking," Griffin said. "We still got to be better in other games as well."

Jordan topped 6,000 points in the game. He now has 6,009.

NOTES: Doc Rivers said he agrees with NBA commissioner Adam Silver that resting players has become a "significant issue," but the Clippers coach said he doesn't have a solution for it. "I wish there was an easy answer; I don't have an answer," said Rivers, who is on the league's competition committee. "I know guys do need rest, and I know fans need to see guys play." Rivers said during the weekend that the league might want to reconsider scheduling back-to-back contests for teams scheduled for nationally televised games. ... The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Rivers indicated he might rest some of his players. ... The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.