Preview: Clippers at Magic

A showdown with the defending champions awaits the Los Angeles Clippers, but they’ll first have to put their three-game winning streak on the line against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Clippers begin a three-game trip in Orlando before taking on Miami and Houston on their way back home. The Magic are playing well, too, having won the first two of their four-game home stand.

The Clippers stumbled out of the gate in a loss to the Lakers, but they’ve averaged 124.3 points and shot 50.6 percent while winning three straight since. “I think if we continue to stay in our spacing and run our continuity, we should be able to score every night,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “I know our defense is going to come. You can see it in spurts.” The teams split a pair of meetings last season, but Orlando has won 10 of the last 12 matchups.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (3-1): Los Angeles knows what it will get from point guard Chris Paul - he has had a double-double in each game thus far and averaging 26.5 points and 13.3 assists - and he’s one of six players averaging double-digit points. Blake Griffin averages 20 points and 10.3 rebounds, and Jamal Crawford generates a spark off the bench with 17.8 points per game. J.J. Redick looks to continue his strong play as he faces his former team - the shooting guard is averaging 14.3 points and is 23-of-46 from the field.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2-2): Orlando doesn’t look like the team that had the worst record in the league a year ago - the Magic played Indiana and Minnesota tough on the road and have posted convincing wins over New Orleans and Brooklyn. Guard Arron Afflalo (20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists) leads an offense that has topped 100 points in three straight games and is one of six players averaging double digits in scoring. Nikola Vucevic (14.8 points, 11.3 rebounds) averages a double-double and rookie Victor Oladipo (13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists) looks like a star in the making.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Paul looks to become the third player since the 2008-09 season to collect 23 or more points and 10 or more assists in four straight games, joining Russell Westbrook in 2011 and Steve Nash in 2009.

2. Oladipo is the second Magic rookie to score in double digits his first four games, joining Shaquille O‘Neal in 1992.

3. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has started 162 consecutive games, the franchise record for a center and the fifth-longest active streak in the NBA.

PREDICTION: Clippers 117, Magic 109