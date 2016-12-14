Preview: Clippers at Magic

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to keep piling up the points when they visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. With Blake Griffin back in the fold after he missed a game due to a knee issue, the Clippers outlasted Portland 121-120 at home last time out.

Griffin had 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles, which scored a season-high 133 points in its previous game and is shooting 52.5 percent during the two-game winning streak. As usual, Chris Paul is the driving force behind such numbers, as the superstar point guard is averaging 20.5 points, 17 assists and one turnover in the two games. The Magic, the lowest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference, had a rare offensive outburst of their own in a 131-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Serge Ibaka scored 29 points and three others had at least 20 as Orlando had its best output of the season and snapped a three-game slide.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (18-7): Griffin was the most notable returnee versus Portland, but veteran guard Raymond Felton also had an impact after missing two games following the death of his grandmother. Felton had 10 points and two steals off the bench and was instrumental down the stretch with solid defense against Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. His presence is even more important with fellow reserve guard Austin Rivers currently undergoing concussion protocol.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-15): Point guard Elfrid Payton's inability to take the next step in his growth as a player has hampered Orlando early on, and recent results have proven how important the third-year pro is to the team's overall success. Payton broke out to post career highs of 26 points and 14 assists in the win over the Hawks and he is averaging 25.5 points and 11.5 helpers in the team's last two victories, compared to averages of 8.3 and five during the Magic's recent three-game slide. Evan Fournier chipped in 23 points Tuesday night and he has 17 assists against zero turnovers over his last four contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan is averaging 13.7 rebounds on the road.

2. Orlando is 1-4 in the second game of a back-to-back.

3. Los Angeles has won five straight meetings.

PREDICTION: Clippers 110, Magic 102