Clippers find their groove in 114-90 win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Los Angeles Clippers made sure to pack well for their seven-game, 11-day road trip, bringing great ball movement and an inspired group of reserves to lead the charge Wednesday night.

Reserve guard Jamal Crawford had 22 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Clippers opened the trip with an impressive 114-90 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

The Clippers play the Miami Heat on Thursday night, hoping to duplicate their performance and end their early season inconsistencies.

“That was the best we’ve moved the ball this season,” Magic coach Doc Rivers said. “This was one game in a long season, but it was a step in the right direction.”

Forward Blake Griffin scored 20 points and point guard Chris Paul added 16 points and nine assists. Center DeAndre Jordan had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Magic

The Clippers (6-4) led from start to finish, hitting 12 of 21 shots from 3-point range. They shot 53.6 percent (45 of 84) overall, making sure their shots were good ones.

“We were passing up good shots for great shots,” Crawford said. “And when we do that, everything falls into place. We have so many talented players, it makes it easy for us.”

The Clippers’ reserves outscored the Clippers’ starters 60-54. Six reserves scored more points than they were averaging. Both Crawford and center Spencer Hawes made two of their three 3-point shots. Jordan Farmar made all three of his 3-pointers.

“When we move the ball so well, people shoot well,” Rivers said.

Clippers forward Matt Barnes had a season-high 13 points and hit 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range.

The Magic (5-8) received a game-high 25 points from forward Tobias Harris, who made all seven of his free throws. Center Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Although the Magic kept the game close for three quarters, they never challenged in the fourth, trailing by as many as 28 points. The Clippers took a 84-68 lead into the fourth quarter when Crawford, Griffin and Paul, respectively, scored the last three baskets of the third.

“They (Clippers) played well, simple as that. It was not our best night, but I give them credit,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We showed some signs and some glimpses, but I thought Crawford kind of charged things up for them.”

The Magic were coming off a well-played victory on Monday in Detroit, but they failed to duplicate their effort. They shot just 39.5 percent from the field (34 of 86) and only 33 percent from 3-point range (8 of 24). They had 15 turnovers and the Clippers only seven.

The Clippers led 54-48 at halftime, and by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter. Both Griffin and Crawford had 12 points in the first half. Crawford scored four points in the final 17 seconds of the half.

Griffin received his first technical foul of the season in the first quarter.

Vucevic, who finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds in a victory over the Clippers last season, had 15 points and 13 rebounds by halftime Wednesday.

Vucevic had 12 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter, but it wasn’t enough to grab the lead. The Clippers hit 6 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, including three threes by Barnes.

NOTES: Magic G Willie Green got his first start Wednesday, replacing G Evan Fournier, who missed his first game with a sore left heel. Green scored six points. ... The Magic came into the game leading the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (.416). ... The Clippers arrived in Orlando loaded with former Magic personnel. Their roster includes starters Matt Barnes and J.J. Redick, along with reserves Glen Davis and Hedo Turkoglu. Coach Doc Rivers started his coaching career in Orlando. ... Rivers chuckled when asked before the game Wednesday how many stars it takes for a team to win a championship in today’s NBA. “It used to be you could win with two. Then we did it (in Boston) with three,” he said. “Next thing, it’s going to take five.” ... The Magic play the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.