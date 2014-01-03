Preview: Clippers at Mavericks

After shaking off a run of three losses in four games with a thrashing over Charlotte on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Dallas on Friday for a tilt with the Mavericks. Los Angeles snuck in a win over lowly Utah on Saturday but hadn’t been clicking in nearly two weeks before dominating the Bobcats. Coach Doc Rivers told reporters it was refreshing to see the Clippers returning to form, saying, “The ball was flying around the floor (against Charlotte) and that makes us really good.”

Dallas is enjoying a three-game winning streak, but Wednesday’s victory at Washington left the Mavericks less than satisfied. “We set the NBA back a couple years,” forward Dirk Nowitzki told the Dallas Morning News of the 87-78 win, in which Dallas equaled its season low in points. Monta Ellis led the Mavericks with 23 points against the Wizards in what coach Rick Carlisle called the guard’s best game since coming to Dallas as a free agent last summer.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (22-12): Forward Jared Dudley, who had been shooting at less than 39 percent from the field in a six-game stretch prior to Wednesday’s win, knocked down 7-of-10, including 6-of-9 3-pointers, for 20 points against Charlotte. The jolt in production should provide a major lift in morale for the seventh-year pro, who told reporters after the game, “For me, to see the ball go in once or twice breeds confidence.” Los Angeles dished out a season-high 36 assists against the Bobcats, led by 14 from Chris Paul, whose 11.3 assists per game leads the NBA.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (19-13): Dallas overcame an eight-point third quarter deficit against Washington, limiting the Wizards to 17 points in the fourth quarter to win an ugly one. “It ain’t always going to be perfect,” forward Shawn Marion said, “but a win is a win.” Ellis knocked down six free throws in the waning seconds Wednesday, prompting Carlisle to sing his praises for a well-rounded effort, saying, “He had such great command of the game. He made big plays and his string of free throws at the end of the game was the decisive factor.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles (104.7 points per game) and Dallas (103.3) each rank among the NBA’s top 10 in scoring.

2. Nowitzki and PG Jose Calderon combined to shoot 6-of-28 from the field Wednesday and Calderon is shooting less than 35 percent in his last four games.

3. Clippers SG J.J. Redick had a cast removed from his right hand but is still at least three weeks away from returning to the lineup, recovering from a broken wrist.

PREDICTION: Clippers 113, Mavericks 105