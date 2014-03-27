Preview: Clippers at Mavericks

Nobody on the Los Angeles Clippers should be looking forward to playing the second of back-to-back games more than Chris Paul. He’ll take the floor Thursday against the host Dallas Mavericks a night after delivering the worst-shooting performance in Clippers’ history, missing all 12 of his field-goal attempts in Wednesday’s two-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss backed the Clippers within a game of the fourth-place Houston Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks are locked in a five-team battle for the final four playoff spots in the West standings. They helped themselves - and helped the Clippers - by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime Tuesday. Dirk Nowitzki, creeping up on his 36th birthday, continues his remarkable consistency by averaging 21.2 points this month after putting up between 20 and 23 in each of the first four full months of this season. Dallas point guard Jose Calderon bounced back nicely against the Thunder after getting knocked out of the previous game as a result of an inadvertent elbow to the head against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 22 points and dishing out eight assists for his highest-scoring game since Dec. 20.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (50-22): Except for a game or two, the Clippers haven’t been sharp since their historic 48-point win against the Lakers on March 6 but they didn’t get stung until facing the Pelicans. Even while scoring at least 20 points for the 30th straight game, Los Angeles forward Blake Griffin didn’t have his usual dominating performance against New Orleans, including a missed attempt at a game-tying free throw with 10 seconds left, so there’s a good chance he’ll also take out some frustration on the Mavericks. Griffin’s contributions on the defensive end might be just as valuable, especially if he draws the assignment of guarding Nowitzki.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (43-29): Thirteen has been an unlucky number for Monta Ellis when playing the Clippers this season. That’s the number of points he scored in both losses to Los Angeles in January, six below his current average. Ellis is just 2-for-11 from 3-point range in the last two games but is still shooting 45.6 percent from the field overall, which would be his highest mark since 2007-08.

1. The last time Griffin failed to score 20 points was Jan. 18 against the Indiana Pacers, when he scored 19.

2. Clippers G Jamal Crawford has made a franchise-record 151 3-pointers this season.

3. These teams are also scheduled to play April 3 in Los Angeles before the Mavericks follow up with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers the next day at Staples Center.

