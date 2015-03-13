Preview: Clippers at Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers will try for a three-game sweep when they travel to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Los Angeles beat the Mavericks by 20 points on Jan. 10 as Blake Griffin scored 22 points, but the All Star power forward missed the second meeting Feb. 9, the day he underwent surgery to eliminate a staph infection in his elbow, and the Clippers pulled off a 115-98 win. Griffin will miss his 15th straight game, but is shooting for a return Sunday against the visiting Houston Rockets.

The Clippers have gone 9-5 in Griffin’s absence and are coming off an impressive win Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul won the matchup against league MVP-candidate Russell Westbrook, scoring 33 points and distributing nine assists while holding Westbrook to 24 points on 5-for-14 shooting and nine assists. Dallas, which comes in 1 1/2 games behind Los Angeles for fifth in the Western Conference with the San Antonio Spurs in between, is coming off a 33-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (42-23): Two of the top defensive centers in the NBA will go head-to-head again when Tyson Chandler of the Mavericks stares down DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers. Jordan leads the league in total rebounds per game (14.6) and defensive rebounds per game (9.9) and is on pace to become the 14th NBA player to average at least 14.5 total rebounds over a season and seventh since the 1985-86 season. Jordan is also fourth among the league’s centers in blocks (2.2) and second in steals (1.0).

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (41-25): The Mavericks should be at full strength, despite losing Al-Farouq Aminu for the second half against the Cavaliers after he collided with J.R. Smith. Devin Harris, another key reserve, also appeared to reinjure his right hand after the injury caused him to miss the two previous games, but both will reportedly play against the Clippers. Amar’e Stoudemire has helped add to the bench depth since he was acquired by the Mavericks in mid-February and he’s coming off his highest-scoring game with the club, a 15-point effort against the Cavaliers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas G Monta Ellis has nine games with at least 30 points this season after having five such games during the 2013-14 campaign.

2. The Mavericks are 5-1 this season with PG Rajon Rondo scores at least 15 points.

3. The Clippers are 10-0 since 2013 when Jordan attempts at least 14 free throws.

PREDICTION: Clippers 105, Mavericks 98