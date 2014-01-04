FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clippers 119, Mavericks 112
January 4, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Clippers 119, Mavericks 112

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES to Paul suffered separated shoulder in Para 2)

Clippers 119, Mavericks 112: DeAndre Jordan had a career-high 25 points and a game-high 18 rebounds as visiting Los Angeles upended Dallas despite the loss of Chris Paul to injury.

Blake Griffin finished with 25 points and 15 boards and Darren Collison added a season-high 20 points for the Clippers, who have won three of their last four games. Paul had 19 points and six assists before leaving with a separated right shoulder and Clippers coach Doc Rivers indicated afterward that Paul will miss an estimated 3-to-5 weeks.

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks with 24 points and Shawn Marion finished with 20 as Dallas saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Monta Ellis totaled 13 points for the Mavericks to go with a game-high nine assists.

The Mavericks built a 70-67 lead by halftime, shooting 60.4 percent in the first half, led by 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from Nowitzki. In the third quarter, the Clippers tightened up on defense, limiting Dallas to just 17 points in the frame and taking an 89-87 lead into the final stanza.

Without Paul, who was injured while being fouled by Ellis with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, Los Angeles struggled early in the fourth against the Mavericks’ zone and Dallas used a 14-4 run to pull ahead 101-95 and later extended their lead to as many as seven with 4:06 to play. Griffin took over from there, scoring seven points as part of a 16-2 run, while the Mavericks missed six of their final seven shots to seal the win for the Clippers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas set a season-high with 70 first half points, which also marked the most Los Angeles has allowed in any half this season. ... Clippers F Jared Dudley finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting after knocking down 7-of-10 field goals for a 20-point showing on Wednesday. ... The Mavericks have lost three in a row at home.

