Parsons leads Mavericks over Clippers

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks were smarting for two days after getting blown out at home, and they made the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers pay the price.

A season-best 38-point second quarter and a big night from forward Chandler Parsons from long range gave Dallas a much needed charge in a 129-99 thumping of Los Angeles, ending a three-game home losing streak to the Clippers.

Parsons set the tone in the first half with four 3-pointers. He finished the game 5 of 6 from beyond the arc for a team-high 22 points.

Dallas, which had lost five of its previous seven games, led 59-51 at the half, extended the lead a bit in the third quarter and blew it open early in the fourth. Just a couple minutes into the final quarter the Mavs, who have lost by at least 15 points five times since the All-Star break, built a 20-point cushion for the first time in a game since Feb. 20.

“Absolutely, I think everyone was disappointed after the last home game,” Mavericks center Tyson Chandler said. “I think it was something that we needed, there were a lot of issues that needed to be addressed; caught guys’ attention, came in and battled hard in practice and got things together, got things right. We showed them on the court how good we can be, when things are executed the right way.”

While the Clippers got as close as 65-62 with 8:57 left in the third quarter, the Mavs regained control, then opened it up in the final seconds of the quarter, thanks to a little help from Los Angeles.

With Dallas ahead 87-78, Clippers forward Glen Davis committed a late shot-clock foul on the perimeter, which allowed the Mavs to reset. Guard J.J. Barea capitalized with a floater with 2.9 seconds to go.

Then, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan threw an errant downcourt inbounds pass that Mavs forward Dirk Nowitzki intercepted. While chasing the pass, the 290-pound Davis barreled into Nowitzki, sending him crashing to the floor with 1.3 seconds left. Nowitzki walked to the other end and made two free throws for a 91-78 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We made some bad decisions,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought a couple of them were even on the offensive end. We cut it to three, had the ball and took a quick shot. They (the Mavs) made shots, but our defense helped.”

At that point the Clippers, still playing without All-Star forward Blake Griffin and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, folded and the blowout was on.

“We knew that coming into the game,” Clippers point guard Chris Paul said of the Mavs having a chip on their shoulder after losing badly Tuesday night to Cleveland. “All of that rah-rah stuff doesn’t mean anything. You still have to play the game. We just didn’t play well.”

Dallas, which drained 16 of 28 shots from beyond the arc, received outstanding performances from its bench, led by Barea and guard Devin Harris. Both consistently broke down the Clippers’ defense and each scored 15 points. They combined to go 11 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Forward Charlie Villanueva added 19 points, padding his line during garbage time, and forward Richard Jefferson had eight.

Forward Amar‘e Stoudemire, outspoken after Dallas’ lopsided loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, had just two points and four rebounds, but his energy and hustle when he first entered the game helped tilt the game in Dallas’ favor.

“We know what type of team we are,” Stoudemire said. “We know what type of team we can be. It’s just a matter of us showing it.”

As for the starters, Nowitzki, guard Monta Ellis and Chandler each had 14 points. Chandler added 12 rebounds.

The Clippers shot 55 percent in the first half, but still trailed by eight after shooting 3 of 13 from 3-point land.

With two of their top scorers injured, Clippers guard J.J. Redick led a low-scoring night with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Guard Chris Paul had just 11 points and seven assists.

Jordan followed up his 27-rebound effort the last time in Dallas with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

NOTES: Clippers F Blake Griffin is getting close to returning from surgery on his right elbow, but he sat out for a 15th consecutive game Friday. ... Coach Doc Rivers said Griffin went through a hard workout Friday, but remains unsure if he will return Sunday for a nationally televised home game at home against the Houston Rockets ... G Jamal Crawford missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury. The sixth man is the team’s third-leading scorer. ... Rivers said he has not made a decision on offering second 10-day contracts to G Nate Robinson and G Jordan Hamilton ... Mavericks F Al-Farouq Aminu sat out with a left shoulder sprain he sustained during Tuesday’s loss Cleveland. He was listed as probable before the game and should be ready when Dallas next plays against Oklahoma City on Monday night. ... Coach Rick Carlisle won his 330th game with Dallas, moving into second place all-time ahead of Dick Motta and now just nine wins behind all-time leader Don Nelson ... F Dirk Nowitzki needs to make seven free throws to tie Dolph Schayes and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6,712) for ninth place on the all-time free throws made list. Nowitzki surpassed 50,000 career minutes.