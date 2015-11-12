Nowitzki carries Mavericks past Clippers

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks were well aware something extra was on the line Wednesday night.

“We showed some character coming out here tonight and just fighting, fighting for this crowd,” power forward Dirk Nowitzki said. “Obviously, there was a lot of hype in the air, but we tried to stay cool and play our game. When we keep moving the ball, we’re tough to guard.”

Easily the most anticipated matchup of the young season for fans of the Dallas Mavericks went as well as they could have hoped.

Dallas faithful showed up to boo Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and cheer their underdog Mavericks to victory.

The former was easy enough. Nowitzki took care of the latter.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Mavericks to a 118-108 win over Jordan and the Clippers at American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki confounded the Clippers with a shooting display for the ages. He drilled 11-of-14 shots from the field, his last being a banked 3-pointer 1:05 to play to give the Mavericks a 113-108 lead.

“The last shot was pure luck,” said Nowitzki, who added 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks (4-4) evened their home record at 2-2 and avenged a 16-point road loss to the Clippers earlier this season.

Jordan came in as public enemy No. 1 in Dallas after leaving Mark Cuban at the free-agency altar during the summer. Jordan had originally agreed to join the Mavs before famously changing his mind and re-signing with the Clippers.

Even though the Clippers and Mavericks had met Oct. 29 in Los Angeles, this meeting took on added significance. Jordan took the court he nearly called home.

The 7-footer, booed every time he touched the ball and doubly loud at the foul line, didn’t have much of an impact. Jordan finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers didn’t call it an overly emotional game for his team.

“I thought the emotion was in the crowd,” he said. “I thought on the floor you had two teams fighting trying to win a basketball game. That’s emotional anyways, but other than that if it were a January afternoon, the game would have been played the same.”

The Mavericks were in control for much of the third quarter, opening a 14-point lead on Nowitzki’s hot hand. The Clippers reeled off an 8-0 spurt to make it a game going into the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles guard Austin Rivers’ driving layup tied the score at 94 with more than seven minutes left. Rivers (16 points) drilled a 3-pointer shortly after for a 99-97 edge for the visitors.

Dallas shooting guard Wesley Matthews (season-high 25 points) knocked down a 3-pointer to knot it at 100 with the Mavs in the midst of intentionally fouling Jordan.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul (11 points, 11 assists) hit desperation 3-pointer to give his team its last lead at 106-104. Dallas outscored L.A. 14-2 to end the game.

“I‘m just happy that we won,” Matthews said. “We laid an egg last night in New Orleans and that’s not us. We needed a game like this for our morale, for our fans, for everybody in Dallas to let everyone know that we can play this game. We can jell together. We can beat the best in the West.”

The Mavs took the lead for good on two free throws from center Zaza Pachulia.

That irony wasn’t lost on Dallas coach Rick Carlisle.

“Our guy is a 90-percent free-throw shooter,” Carlisle deadpanned before a revealing pause. “And we love him.”

Jordan went 3 of 9 at the line.

Clippers power forward Blake Griffin scored a team-high 21 points, his eighth consecutive game with at least 20.

“It was great that we came back, but they didn’t shoot below 50 percent offensively the whole night and we were never above about 45 percent,” Rivers said. “The fact that we were still in the game was great. That shows how mentally tough we are.”

Dallas shot 55.3 percent from the field (42 of 76) and held the Clippers to 43 percent (37 of 86). Nowitzki made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

All five Mavs starters scored in double figures. Co-point guards Deron Williams and Raymond Felton each had 13 and combined for nine assists. Pachulia had 10 points and 10 boards.

The Mavs were without small forward Chandler Parsons, who was held out in a precautionary move after playing the night before. Parsons’ minutes have been restricted coming off offseason knee surgery.

The Clippers went on a 16-3 run to take a 10-point lead (31-21) late in the first quarter. Paul had seven assists in the quarter.

Dallas made a push early in the second quarter led by rookie guard Justin Anderson and second-year forward Dwight Powell to regain the lead. The Mavs shot the ball well and were up for most of the quarter.

Los Angeles closed strong and went into locker room up 54-53 after reserve guard Jamal Crawford’s corner 3-pointer at the end of the half.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers clearly wasn’t in the mood to discuss (again) C DeAndre Jordan spurning Dallas in free agency. “Please get over this,” Rivers said pregame. Though Mavs owner Mark Cuban encouraged fans to boo Jordan heartedly, Dallas’ franchise player has moved on. “It was in July,” PF Dirk Nowitzki said. “We’re in freaking November now. This is not an issue anymore.” ... The Mavericks were on the second night of a back-to-back after losing Tuesday at New Orleans. ... The Clippers complete a back-to-back Thursday at Phoenix. ... Clippers PG Chris Paul had 11 assists to give him 7,006 for his career. He’s the fourth-fastest to that mark, behind John Stockton, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson.