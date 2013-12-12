Preview: Clippers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets seek their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in what could be another emotional night for forwards Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. The veteran stars will be opposite Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided them to the 2008 NBA title during a solid run with the Boston Celtics that ended this offseason. Pierce and Garnett already got through one emotional affair Tuesday, when they topped the Celtics in the first meeting with their former team.

Rivers’ current crew is coming off a 96-88 win in Boston on Wednesday in his return to TD Garden, where fans gave him a rousing ovation. The victory gave the Clippers a 3-2 mark on their season high-tying seven-game road trip, during which they have held four opponents to 88 points or fewer. Blake Griffin scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 110-103 victory over Brooklyn at home on Nov. 16.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (15-8): Wednesday’s win featured another standout performance from Jamal Crawford, who scored 21 points in 27 minutes, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minutes. Crawford has always been a quality scorer, but has stepped up his offensive game in the wake of the injury to fellow shooting guard J.J. Redick. Including the game at Sacramento on Nov. 29 in which Redick hurt his right hand, Crawford is averaging 18.1 points off the bench.

ABOUT THE NETS (7-14): Brooklyn has won three of five games after a 4-12 start. That may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but if star guard Deron Williams can remain healthy there should be better days ahead. Williams returned from a nine-game layoff Tuesday against the Celtics and instantly provided a boost, scoring a game-high 25 points as the Nets topped the century mark for the first time in seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers F Antawn Jamison scored his 20,000th point Wednesday.

2. Brooklyn played without Pierce, Garnett, Williams and leading scorer C Brook Lopez in the loss at Los Angeles last month.

3. The Clippers’ seven-game trip ends in Washington on Saturday, after which the team will fly home to complete a 6,103-mile excursion.

PREDICTION: Clippers 96, Nets 94